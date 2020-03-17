10 Coexist Dr Tips in Quarantine with Partner or Roommate

Play video content

Phil Phil There are 10 surefire ways to avoid the burning desire to bind your live-in partner during the coronavirus quarantine – most of which require brutal honesty and creativity.

The good doctor dropped his proposal Tuesday on “TMZ Live,” saying it all started going straight to one another. Phil says that you really need to recognize the reality … be together, and it’s not all sunshine and flowers.

In fact, he pointed it out one step – we were told people had to make a list of things that upset them, and yes … share it with the person who bothered you.

For you ’50 Shades’ fans … Phil also suggests that you use a safe word. This one is not for sex, though … he says use one to forget the reasoning.

He also says simple things like changing your daily routine and actively trying to NOT be a slob that can make a world of difference to your spouse, spouse or partner.

Perhaps most startling … Phil, who is married Robin since 1976, saying the first 4 minutes of each day is important. Take a look at his explanations – it may change, or even save, your life in the next few months. And, hang around for his final tip … this is s ** t !!!

You can see more of Phil, BTW, on Tuesday’s “TMZ Live.”