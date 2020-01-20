10 Disney rumors we hope are not true (and 10 we do)

It’s no big secret that Disney is slowly but surely becoming the only media / entertainment company worth being around. Since 1937, when they released Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs for the first time, not only have their talented storytellers and animators convinced us, now their smart businessmen and women are acquiring the rights to all of our other most popular franchise companies.

Disney is now the proud owner of popular franchises like the MCU and Star Wars. They know what people want to see and they make sure they are the ones who can deliver it! Nevertheless, the rumors of a large company like Disney are almost endless. Today we’re going to go through everything from rumors to upcoming releases to wild fan theories. While not all of these rumors may sound great, there are some that are just too exciting not to be real!

20 Hopefully not: Toy Stories Weezy is actually a bad guy

via twitter.com

This fan theory suggests that Wheezy, Andy’s forgotten toy penguin, was actually a villain all the time. After Woody risked his life to keep Wheezy from being sold at the flea market, Wheezy didn’t do much to keep Woody from the same fate. Could he have hoped to be gone with Woody and become Andy’s top toy?

19 Hopefully true: Reese Witherspoon plays a live action tinkerbell

via tumblr.com

Frankly, it wouldn’t even make sense to get someone excited about a live action tinkerbell. Reese Witherspoon’s face and hair are already so perfect for the role that she would hardly have to go through make-up to shoot. However, it looks like this project has been behind for a while. Therefore, we are not sure when or if we will ever see it.

18 Hopefully not: Boo and the Brave witch are the same person

via agitolocal.com

This is a popular fan theory. It suggests that Boo, the adorable little girl from Monsters Inc., became The Witch from the film Brave. While the timelines are certainly not perfectly matched, the fact that The Witch is a witch means that she may have the ability to travel through time. Fans first put this theory together when someone noticed that there was one of Sully’s best monster friends among the carvings from The Witch.

17 Hopefully true: Frozen’s Kristoff is Santa Claus

via wallpapersden.com

This is definitely one of the better fan theories that have spread. It suggests that Kristoff’s fate is to become Santa. The guy has a thing for reindeer and he already has the sleigh, so they’ve already written half the story, even if it’s not Disney’s intention!

16 Hopefully not: Carl actually died from above in the beginning

via www.youtube.com

Get out the handkerchiefs before reading this book … This fan theory says that Carl passed away right at the start of Up, and the rest of the film was his colorful, fantastic journey to heaven. While the thought of flying houses and talking dogs in the sky is pretty exciting, it’s heartbreaking to think that after Carl was told he had to move to a nursing home, he simply passed away.

15 Hopefully true: a purely female MCU film

via screenrant.com

A purely female MCU film has been rumored for years. However, with many male heroes withdrawing from the franchise, it is more and more likely that we will see this. Stars like Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson have already expressed their desire to make the film. Hopefully this will no longer be a rumor.

14 Hopefully not, Captain Hook killed Ariel’s mother

via www.pinterest.com

As much as we hate it, there is plenty of evidence to support this particular fan theory. In the follow-up film to The Little Mermaid, we learned that Ariel’s mother Athena had been murdered by an evil pirate. Looking back at Peter Pan, there was one among the Neverland mermaids who looked strikingly like Ariel. Disney fans will also remember that the mermaids were afraid of Hook …

13 Hopefully true: Tarzan’s Jane and Belle are related

via hollywoodlife.com

Nothing creates more fan theories than a good old Easter egg! Fans have started to believe that Jane von Tarzan is actually a descendant of Beauty and the Beast’s Belle. For starters, they both have a thing for unlikely men. Next they look a bit similar. In Tarzan you can finally see Terk with a tea service as drums. The tea service wasn’t just any tea service, it was Mrs. Potts and the little chip! A family heirloom?

12 Hopefully not: Nemo never survived the opening scene

via nofilmschool.com

Here’s another fan theory that’s just too sad to be admitted. The idea is that Nemo actually died in the opening scene with his mother and siblings. It all started when fans realized that the word Nemo literally means “nobody” in Latin. Then they began to unravel the film’s plot. The theory is that the film actually tells the story of Marlon’s 5 phases of grief.

11 Hopefully true: a live action bell from Notre Dame with Josh Gad

via thefilm.blog

While we strongly believe that not every animated Disney classic needs a live action remake, there are some that we think could be pulled through. The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a sad story, but still an excellent one. Not only would this make an impressive film, Josh Gad as Quasimodo is too tempting too!

10 Hopefully not: The Fly Emperor Kuzco Saw Get Eaten was actually a human

via www.youtube.com

In The Emperor’s New Groove, the only animals that are able to communicate with humans are those that were initially human, but were transformed into animals by the evil Yzma. Since Kuzco could hear the fly saying “help me” very clearly, it is only natural that he was once human. If Disney wanted that, it would be a pretty dark phrase …

9 Hopefully true: a live action film about Prince Charming

via thefandom.net

Here us on this one. While Prince Charming was by far the most boring character in classic Cinderella, the fact that we know so little about the guy leaves the door open to writing a really cool story. Nothing has been confirmed yet and of course we have to look at the actor chosen for Charming before we get too excited. We wonder what Henry Cavill is up to …

8 Hopefully not: A sequel to Aladdin from 2019

via www.cinemaexpress.com

Disney boss Honchos have already said there is a possibility for a continuation of the Aladdin from 2019. The project is said to be at an early stage of development, so we’ll see what happens later. Although Aladdin received better reviews than the new Lion King, we don’t see the point of making a sequel except for the money Disney would surely make of it.

7 Hopefully not: A continuation of Bolt

via decider.com

The original Bolt was released in 2008. Although the film was as fun and emotional as any other animated Disney film, it was not the success they were hoping for. Bolt flew under the radar, but had the voices of great stars like Miley Cyrus and John Travolta. At this point, we believe that most fans prefer a brand new film with fresh characters.

6 Hopefully true: Tom Holland is playing a live action version of Atlantis: The Lost Empire

via areajugones.sport.es

It’s a story worth turning into a live action movie. Even if it wasn’t Disney’s best animated film, we think it could work better as a live action film. This is especially true if the rumors are true and Disney has Tom Holland in mind for the main role of Milo Thatch! Put Tom Holland in everything and we’ll see!

5 Hopefully not, the bad guys from Snow White and Tangled are the same person

via whatculture.com

This fan theory has been around for as long as Tangled. When the story of Snow White came to an end, it is said that the Evil Queen has withered to nothing without her kingdom. Well, almost nothing. As she grew old and ugly, she finally found a flower that could restore her youth – as we know, the film Tangled started …

4 Hopefully true: a princess diaries 3

via www.themarysue.com

So here is what we know about The Princess Diaries 3. There’s a script and both Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews are totally playful. However, there doesn’t seem to be a big rush. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live, Hathway said, “We all want it to happen. We just don’t want it unless it’s perfect because we love it as you love it.” Sounds promising for us!

3 Hopefully not: A film from the third level

via www.cnn.com

Honestly, we’re pretty surprised that Disney even decided to continue the original planes. The first film was released in 2013 and earned a bleak 23% on Rotten Tomatoes. The following year Disney released planes: Fire & Rescue. While the sequel at Rotten Tomatoes scores almost twice as good with a 43% rating, neither is enough to get someone to a third rate.

2 Hopefully true: Frozen 3 Shows Elsa Dating Honeymaren

via www.themarysue.com

Before Frozen 2 was released, Disney confirmed that Elsa would finally have a girlfriend. Obviously, every Disney fan supports this action. While we didn’t notice the in the second recently released film, we met the beautiful honeymoon. It doesn’t take a genius to put the pieces together. Frozen 3 probably shows that these two fall in love.

1 Hopefully not: A live action Snow White

via www.hollywoodreporter.com

It is simply not necessary. While we fully understand that Snow White and the seven dwarfs are older than any other Disney film and could possibly use a makeover, there is something to be said that this original film remains a pristine classic. However, if Disney has the impression that there is a profitable market, they will definitely choose it.

Next

20 Surprising Things Bradley Cooper’s job is to prepare for film reels

