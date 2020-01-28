10 Ferraris and 5 Lamborghini that are not as expensive as you thought

Exotic super sports cars like Ferraris and Lamborghini are not only pretty-looking machines, but also serious craftsmanship and engineering. In addition, these cars are mostly handmade from high quality materials, which results in a high price for a brand new car. This means that only a select group can afford to buy and have brand new Lambos and Ferraris.

But that doesn’t mean that people with less than six-figure salaries can never have their dream cars, just that they have to wait. For super sports car lovers on a budget, the only way to make your dream come true is to buy used models from a few decades ago. The good news is that you can buy older Ferraris and Lamborghini at a fraction of their original price.

Here are some of the 10 best Ferraris and 5 Lamborghini that ordinary people can buy. However, do not expect an F50 or Aventador on this list.

15 1985 Ferrari Mondal Cabriolet ($ 26,000)

via Wheels Age

The Mondial is a Ferrari medium-sized Grand Tourer that is designed for both functionality and performance, as it offers more cabin space and real rear seat options for children or adults. However, it is still a sports car with a 3.0-liter V8 engine that produces 235 hp and reaches 100 km / h from a standing start in just 6.4 seconds.

14 1989 Ferrari Mondial T Cabriolet ($ 40,000)

about Hemmings

The T version could be seen as the latest evolution in the series, which has undergone extensive improvements, including a larger and better engine, revised air intakes and refined aesthetics. The 3.4-liter V8 engine had more power, 270 horsepower on the rear wheels and reached 100 km / h in just 5.6 seconds.

13 1978 Ferrari 308 GTS ($ 45,000)

via Symbolic International

This is a true classic that significantly influenced the development of the first Ferrari super sports car in the form of the 288 GTO and is considered one of the best sports cars of the 1970s. Although the 2.9-liter V8 engine with only 237 hp is not very powerful, it still gives you the thrill of driving a Ferrari.

12 2001 Ferrari 360 Modena ($ 45,000)

about W Supercars

A serious sports car from the late 90s with an all-aluminum space frame chassis that was lighter and stronger than its predecessors. It also has a 3.6-liter V8 engine that delivers 395 horsepower and can reach 100 km / h from a dead point in 4.98 seconds while looking fantastic.

11 1981 Ferrari 400i ($ 49,000)

about Mecum

It may not look like other Ferraris, but the 400i is still a powerful sports car with a 4.8-liter V12 engine at the front that delivers 306 horsepower to help the car reach 240 km / h to reach. The use of fuel injection also reduced the net engine output, but also made a significant contribution to fuel consumption and emissions reduction.

10 1990 Ferrari 348 ($ 49,000)

via engine 1

This two-seater mid-engine sports car is a true icon of the 90s with its aggressive looks and serious performance. It is honored to be the final V8 Ferrari developed under the direct supervision of the legendary Enzo Ferrari. The 3.4-liter engine developed 296 hp, which gave the car a top speed of 166 mph.

See also: 20 modified Ferraris Enzo would hate (but we love)

9 1999 Ferrari 456 GTA ($ 50,000)

via RM Sothebys

The 456 GTA is the successor to the 400i and 412 series and is also a V12 Grand Tourer with a front engine that uses a rare and unorthodox hydraulic automatic transmission. But make no mistake, the car was blistering at a top speed of 192 mph and a speed of 0-60 mph of just 4.8 seconds.

8 1975 Dino 208 GT4 ($ 53,500)

about top speed

The Dino 208 GT4 was originally named after the late son of Enzo Ferrari and had no Ferrari emblem until 1976. Nevertheless, it was a pioneering product for Ferrari. The 2.0-liter V8 engine, the smallest V8 engine to date, could develop 140 horsepower and drive the car to 137 mph, which is more than enough for a 45-year-old classic.

Relatives: 20 Ferraris and Lamborghini that are painfully slow

7 1998 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta ($ 58,500)

about silver arrows

The F355 is not just a revised 348, but a brand new car with much better performance and more flexibility. This means that you can actually use this car for your daily commute, although thanks to its 3.5-liter V8 engine with a net output of 375 hp, it changes from 0 to 62 in just 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 300 km / h can reach.

6 Ferrari F355 GTS 1999 ($ ​​58,500)

about Ryan Friedman Motorcars

The F355 GTS is essentially an F355 with a removable hardtop roof that can be stowed in the vehicle behind the passenger seats. And just like the F355, these were the first Ferrari with the option of an F1 gearbox with a paddle shift lever behind the steering wheel, which was a novelty in the mid-1990s.

5 1973 Lamborghini Jarama S ($ 62,500)

about top speed

A Lamborghini that was specially developed for the US market. This is the car that the founder of the company chose. The Jarama is a completely analog car that uses a 3.9-liter V12 engine with 6 Weber carburettors to generate 365 horsepower and help it reach a top speed of 162 mph.

Related: 6 of the cheapest Lamborghini you can buy (15 that are really expensive)

4 1973 Lamborghini Espada Series III ($ 69,500)

about Classic

Perhaps not the most beautiful Lamborghini ever, but the Espada is a decent 4-seater GT car that is immediately recognizable due to its unique exterior design and aluminum interior. The power plant, a 3.9-liter V12 engine shared with the Jarama and Miura, delivered 321 horsepower to the rear wheels using a manual or automatic transmission.

3 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo ($ 72,000)

via Bentley Gold Coast Auto Gallery

With over 14,000 units built, Gallardo is without a doubt Lamborghini’s most successful product and one of the best sports cars ever produced. The first real Lambo on our list has a 5.0-liter V10 engine that delivers 493 hp to hurl this beautiful coupé from zero to 100 km / h in just 4.2 seconds.

2 1985 Lamborghini Jalpa ($ 95,000)

over brightwells

The first Lambo with a V8 engine was developed by the same team that developed the legendary Countach, but should be a more affordable entry-level sports car. The 3.5-liter V8 engine delivers 250 hp and gives the elegant, exotic sports car of the 80s a top speed of 250 km / h and an acceleration time of 6.0 seconds.

1 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder 2008 ($ 98,000)

about Marine Performance Motors

The Cabrardo or the “Spyder” variant from Gallardo was introduced by Lamborghini in 2006 as a completely new model. A retractable hood and a more powerful power plant to compensate for the loss of aerodynamic efficiency are the biggest differences. Thanks to the 513 hp engine, the speed is only 4.7 seconds.

Next topic: 20 sick foreign sports cars that are cheaper than anything else in America

Next

15 expensive European sports cars people changed … bad

