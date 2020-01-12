10 fitness trends to try in 2020

Loading...

It’s not the most original New Year’s resolution, but that doesn’t make it bad. Training more is a noble goal for people trying to improve themselves.

Unfortunately, it will also be next year’s resolution when it doesn’t linger the first time.

But maybe 2020 will be different. How? Well, you could start by switching things around with a new workout that takes you out of your comfort zone and shocks the system. Being afraid burns extra calories, right?

For those who want to start their fitness plans quickly, here are 10 trends to try in 2020.

1. Book a treadmill in a running lesson

Running lessons are popping up all over the country with rows of treadmills, motivating music and mood lighting. Stock.adobe.com

The oldest exercise in the world is new again: running lessons are popping up all over the country with, usually, an instructor, rows of treadmills, motivational music and mood lighting. In 2018, the ClassPass fitness app noticed that 82% more reservations had been made for running lessons, which can be found in studios such as Mile High Run Club and RacePace. This year, fitness club Equinox changed their most popular class, Precision Run, into an independent studio in New York City (and is being tested elsewhere) that offers a filter system that gives the air extra oxygen, which may sound ridiculous but really makes you feel like you’re having a become a superhuman who is suddenly less excited than ever before.

2. Include a trampoline in your training

Take a little bounce into your cardio by trying a class with powerful, low-intensity choreographed jump movements on small trampolines.stock.adobe.com

Do you remember that trampolines (really dangerous and) were a secret way in which parents made sure their children got some exercise? Now you can actively choose to include a little bounce in your cardio by trying a class, including versions at Body By Simone, LEKFIT and Trampoline Trim, which have high-impact, low-intensity choreographed jump movements on small trampolines . There are also numerous trampoline training sessions online, should you be interested in buying some equipment for yourself.

3. Attach yourself to a Megaformer machine

Getting trapped in a spring-loaded Megaformer machine may sound torturous – and it really is – but it also ensures highly effective and efficient training. It is worth it to let your body go through the pilates-oriented class that is big on lunges and core work, as long as you say you have done the training that many celebrities and ClassPass users (Megaformer is the biggest growing trend on the app in 2019). The lessons are usually short, but they leave you painfully behind.

4. Train on a vibration plate

“Do you know what would make this exercise better? Doing something on a vibrating plate ‘is something you no doubt have never thought of. Someone else thought it, however, and now vibrating plate workouts have become a fitness trend that proponents say is good for blood circulation and speeding up the recovery time of the injury. We can’t prove that classes like the one at PlateFit and VibeFlow Yoga work because you put crunches and downward dogs on a vibrating surface and your teeth chatter. But we can encourage you to try them as a way to become playful about sports, and not to take it all too seriously.

5. Go on a fitness-oriented journey

Forget the hotel’s gym: wellness companies are now organizing trips where fitness is paramount. Surf Yoga Beer and Equinox Explore, for example, offer international expeditions full of sights and tastings, but there is also plenty of time for activities such as yoga, surfing, cycling, walking and running. Imagine that you are returning from a holiday and are fitter!

6. Try the Tonal home gym

Tonal is the name for a digital weight machine that seems too futuristic to work. But it works, while A.I. and electromagnetic weights for delivering pounds up to 200 when “smart” handles or a bar are cut and attached to the wall-mounted device. It is a home gym that offers a full-body workout and a smart coach (anticipating the weights you need) without a weight bench. But it costs you: the Tonal costs $ 3,750 to buy and install. So don’t necessarily make a purchase, but view tonal showrooms where you can test the equipment and appreciate high-tech gadgets.

7. Test a so-called “playground”

You could call them bootcamps, but some high-intensity interval training sessions are now called “playground,” because that just sounds better. These classes usually have fast circuits with running, jumping, weights, high fives and teamwork. The Switch Playground gym brings things to a higher level with a live DJ.

8. Experience a different type of turning

At this point, most athletes have tried spin classes. But nowadays you can pedal and sculpt, or practice yoga and / or be under water with the number of available spin fusion lessons. Another option: with Peloton bikes and the new Flywheel Home Bike, users can train and stream live from home. According to Strava’s annual sport survey, the number of cyclists running virtual reality has almost tripled since 2016.

9. Climb into place on a vertical climber

The VersaClimber machine, where users have to step and move their arms at the same time, has been around for decades. But now the challenging piece of cardio equipment advertised by LeBron James is available in a group fitness class with heartbreaking music and dizzying light displays across the country. In particular, the West Hollywood-based studio Rise Nation, founded by celebrity trainer Jason Walsh, has opened new locations.

10. Meditate

Meditation is a great way to keep both your mind and your body in shape. Try personal or online lessons for the best results.stock.adobe.com

Meditation has long been a well-being training for the mind. ClassPass says meditation classes were the most popular type of wellness activity booked in 2019, which is probably due to the fact that there are more options for personal and online ohmming than ever before. Look for classes in gyms, in yoga studios, in meditation centers and in apps. Or just try it yourself by focusing on your breathing, which is sometimes the most difficult form of training.

Read more at usatoday.com.