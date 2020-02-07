10 great photos of old London buses over time

The red double floors are an iconic symbol of London, but how have they changed over time?

Taking a bus into town is not the favorite thing of all Londoners.

They are almost never on time, you can usually walk faster and sometimes the driver shuts the door in your face. But our transportation system is much better today than in the past.

In the early 1800s, the wealthy obtained a water taxi or a Hackney Cab, while everyone had to go to the slum and walk.

But in 1829 everything changed when George Shillibeer started a new service which he called the Omnibus. It was a horse-drawn carriage that could accommodate 22 people, operated on a schedule, had a fixed route, fixed fares and a driver to assist passengers.

And so the bus was born.

It is fair to say that in the past 190 years our city buses have worked, they have changed a lot. They did not always look like the iconic two-story we know today.

Until 1911, the buses were much smaller and dragged the streets of the city by horses. In 1914, buses were also painted in khaki and taken to the Western Front during the First World War.

If you want to see them up close, many buses (and more) can be found at the London Transport Museum in Covent Garden. They also offer you the opportunity to visit London aboard a real vintage red bus.

Go back in time by looking at the photos below of old London buses.

