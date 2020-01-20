10 great used cars that you can buy for $ 10,000 and 10 used cars that you should avoid

It’s time. You can do it. Here you can find out what you need to buy a used car. You need to set and stick to a budget number.

Given that the average price of a new car is $ 32,000, $ 10,000 is used as the minimum purchase value for a car that is considered reliable with another five years and 50,000 miles that is free of charge than normal maintenance, e.g. B. tires, come in and maybe brake a water pump – but that’s it. No engine or transmission problems, nothing outrageous. This can be done with a little work on your part. Forget about hybrids, diesel and most SUVs. Here we simply want to break the less in order to reduce costs. Think about operating costs over the next five years.

Next, search the web for listings. Check different search engines. Get a consensus on the price. The most important thing you are looking for is condition. Short mileage and excellent overall condition bring a higher price, but you pay less years later, so it’s worth it. Your patience will pay off. Always look for multiple entries – your control over the sale is easy. You can always say “no” and you can always go away. Can you do that?

20 Good choice: 2016 Chevy Cruze LT – as exciting as vanilla ice cream

Chevy Cruze RS on youtube.com

This simple Vanilla 2016 Chevy Cruze should offer you effortless and painless service up to 150 km + with a little respect and service. Expect to find examples with high mileage – 80 km should be typical. Easy maintenance, cheap and abundant parts. Not too exciting, but exactly what you need to save.

19 Good choice: 2016 Hyundai Elentra SE – boring and we like it

Hyundai elantra se via-checkeredflag.com

Hyundai has matured in the market and has made solid cars that have good value. You can buy a car like this one at 80,000 kilometers and expect to do another 80,000 kilometers yourself with regular maintenance. Only the lack of regular maintenance and the terrible condition of many roads can shorten the lifespan of these cars. Again, low mileage and excellent condition are worth more.

18 Good choice: 2015 Chevy Malibu – that’s why you see so many

Chevy Malibu via-roynicholsmotorsltd.com

These cars sell for Chevy – that’s why you see so many on the street. Everyone has had a Chevy Malibu before – admit it. Not a bad car – easy to repair, cheap to drive. Look for 80-100K and expect it to reach 160K before a serious problem occurs. Tires and brakes, normal stuff.

17 Good choice: Hyundai Sonata SE – a good-looking, decent car

Hyundai sonata ltd via greencarreports.com

When Hyundai got rid of Audi’s chief designer, they were able to sell a lot more cars and bring the money they needed to build better cars. You benefit from a more than decent mid-size sedan that, with a little care and respect, allows you to double everything on the clock. Expect 80,000 miles and plan another 80,000.

16 Good choice: 2015 Mazda 3i – a jewel on the market

2015 Mazda 3 via youtube, com

If you find one of them in good condition, grab them. This car will be a better driving experience than a Chevy or a Hyundai. People don’t sell their Mazdas, which makes them difficult to find and usually expensive. Again, low mileage and good condition are worth more. You will enjoy the Mazda 3 for its precise handling, sharp acceleration and braking, which is more than decent.

15 Good choice: 2014 Ford Taurus SEL – family-sized fun

2014 Ford Taurus SEL via ganleyautomotivegrp.com

The Ford Taurus has been an important pillar for Ford for decades with fleet sales for companies and municipalities. Finding a good example is not too difficult. If you are unfamiliar with cars, you should bring a knowledgeable friend, or better a mechanic, to make sure you find a good example that can go up to 250,000 km and more.

14 Good choice: 2014 Chevy Equinox – a winning SUV

2014 Chevy Equinox LTZ via BurnsChevrolet.com

The Chevy Equinox is a great choice for an SUV. Again, you need to find an example that has been properly maintained and not misused, and you can safely earn miles over the next five years. Service-friendly, immediately available, inexpensive parts, reasonable workmanship and your care make this model an excellent choice.

13 Good choice: VW Passat – High Mileage German Engineering

2015 VW Passat 2.0 via driving.co.UK

You can earn miles with the VW Passat 2015. There are many with 80-100K in the price range that can be extended to 150K miles and more with careful driving and regular maintenance. Parts can get a little expensive, so with the care you take when choosing, you can save money in the long run.

12 Good choice: Honda Civic 2015 – it’s worth finding one

2015 Honda Civic LX at hendrikatlanta.com

And this is a coupe. Honda Civics are great cars that can practically drive forever if you take proper care of them. The time spent on the selection process literally pays off over many years. With so many options, you should be able to find yours by following a few of the simple guidelines offered in this article.

11 Good choice: 2015 Nissan Sentra SR – an extremely prudent purchase

2015 Nissan Sentra SR via-rocklandnissan.com

Another great little car that can easily carry you over 150 km. Find this neat example at around 80K miles. Just check the mileage and you are set for years. It’s not as flashy as the Honda, but it’s a very good little car that can meet your needs. There are many examples you can choose from. Usually, this is one of the best options for good used cars for $ 10,000.

10 Avoid This Car: 2015 Dodge Dart LTD – Problems Are Waiting For You

2015 Dodge Dart LTD via-lanpherautogroup.com

Don’t be fooled by its sleek lines – this is a car you should avoid. Built on an old Alfa Romeo chassis, this car – a relapse to the famous Dodge Dart of the 60s and 70s – is notorious for its poor handling, weak engine and poor service. You’ll spend a lot of time in business with this model, so don’t miss out – it won’t do you any good if you’re looking for a reliable runner with high mileage.

9 Avoid this car: 2016 Ford Fiesta SE – bathroom from the factory

2016 Ford Fiesta SE via-universalToyota.com

You may see many of these cars, all of which are sold at very low prices. Avoid like the plague. Apart from the three-cylinder engines, these vehicles are equipped with a so-called “double clutch automatic transmission”. Ford ignored its own engineers and launched it with a self-destructing gearbox. Hidden warranty extensions and everything – just say “no”.

8 Avoid this car: 2016 Chrysler 200 – another disguised loser

2016 Chrysler 200 Ltd via Bonifaceheirschrysler.com

Unfortunately, this is just another revised version of an old Alfa Romeo chassis and has the same problems as the Dodge Dart. While they’re good looking cars, just pass these vehicles on. If you share the same weak motor and gearbox, weak suspension, and weak steering, you can get better results elsewhere. Avoid this and don’t look back.

7 Avoid this car: 22015 Mitsubishi Outlander – promise not kept

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport via thetruthabooutcars.com

Another smooth import that just doesn’t live up to its promise. Stay away as it is unlikely that this car can be driven up to 250 km without major engine and transmission repairs. Poor handling, steering problems and maintenance problems make this an unwise choice. Many other fish to choose from. Go on.

6 Avoid this car: 2015 Mini Cooper – not for high mileage

2015 Mini Cooper via carsguide.com

These are fast, fun cars – just not suitable for high mileage runners. Parts and service are expensive, so expect to spend a lot of money if something goes wrong. And depending on the service history, it will be that way. As these cars grew in size, weight and complexity, their simple origins disappeared and problems arose. OK, like new, but avoid it if kilometers pile up.

5 Avoid this car: 2015 Nissan Rogue S – it just won’t last

2015 Nissan Rogue S via-hgregnissandelray.com

You see them everywhere. It’s a top 10 seller since Nissan is practically giving away new ones with very cheap leases. So there will be a lot of these cars that will tempt you. Pass it on. Although they are decent cars up to 100 km, they are not designed to last longer without extensive service on parts such as engines and transmissions. AWD? Forget it – more like a no-wheel drive.

4 Avoid this car: 2016 Chevy Sonic – a GM import from Korea

2016 Chevy Sonic via-pinterest.com

This strange little car with the Chevy nose is a Korean import and was never designed for life in this market. This car is simply not built to withstand the rigors of years of use with high mileage. Designed for a cheap buy-in to be “your first car” and something that should be avoided with any kind of serious longevity. It just won’t happen.

3 Avoid This Car: 2014 Ford Escape – Service Bills Are Waiting For You

2014 Ford Escape SE via-thecarconnection.com

You will see a lot of these cars and they are not cheap, so although they may seem like “good shopping” they usually carry hidden dangers. These SUVs are notorious for having serious (expensive to read) transmission problems that occur around the 100K mark. Everything on the car can check out well, and then this will happen. Do you want to risk a $ 2,000 to $ 3,000 repair bill hoping you can avoid this? Just avoid the car.

2 Avoid this car: 2012 Acura MDX – Expensive with problems

2012 Acura MDX via-ckautoimportsnj.com

It used to be an expensive new car and now it is an expensive used car with a high mileage. Avoid it – the buy-in is too high and will force you to buy a much older vehicle. Not a good start. Of course, if you find a low-mileage machine in great condition – and your mechanic confirms it – it’s okay to take a risk. Otherwise, the wise move is to keep going.

1 Avoid This Car: 2014 Jeep Patriot – Low Expectations

2014 Jeep Patriot Sport via-centralvalleyvolkswagen, com

If you remember, it was the jeep that triggered the jeep rollover crisis. These cars rolled around on the slightest excuse and made the headlines. Good to avoid – not to mention the additional parts and problems associated with all-wheel drive. This is simply not meant to take you a long way without costing you an arm and a leg, perhaps in the truest sense of the word. Avoid this.

