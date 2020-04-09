10 K-Drama Triangles Love That Dangerous So Bad

Are you sick of the K-drama triangular trope? Because I’m not!

If you like me, this feature will help you remember all of the wonderful triangles of K-drama love and heartache that still come true. Prepare your heart for this downward emotional path!

1. “Powerful Women Don’t Be Quick” – Do Bong Soon, Ahn Min Hyuk, in Gook Doo

“Boom Do Bong Soon” stars Park Bo Young as a successful game maker born with great power. He meets Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik), the CEO of the game company, who needs just a few guards. He ended up hiring Do Bong Soon with an added bonus of helping him develop his game while he worked.

Min Hyuk is finally in love with Bong Soon, but he knows that his head is the only heel he loves with his first love, in Gook Doo. Gook Doo, played by Ji Soo, is a macho cop who considers Bong Soon a friend and nothing more.

This love triangle is better than anything because all the characters have little quirks and jealous matches, which makes it fun to watch. There is also some bromance going on between Gook Doo and Min Hyuk that I posted here. Both have a love / hate relationship with each other!

Start watching "Woman Do Bong Soon":

2. “She’s Pretty” – Kim Hye Jin, Ji Sung Joon, Kim Shin Hyuk

“She is beautiful” Hwang Jung Eum as Kim Hye Jin, a woman who had become one with the popular boy it when he was young, but grow concerned with the appearance of a low. He gets a chance at a magazine company where he joins his first love, Ji Sung Joon (Park Seo Joon). Sung Joon is very happy with Hye Jin when he was young, but he could not find her to be an adult.

When Sung Joon can’t figure out who Hye Jin is, Kim Shin Hyuk (Choi Si Won) steps into the picture and tries to steal his heart. She loves him for anyone, no matter how she looks, where the second leader’s syndrome really kicks in.

The series features a very moving love triangle that makes the audience choose between two of Hye Jin’s suitors. The best part about the series is that Hwang Jung Eum has the same amount of chemistry as the two actors. The mind goes back and forth between Shin Hyuk and Sung Joon, who creates a powerful emotional rollercoaster!

Watch "She's Beautiful":

3. “Who Are You: School 2015” – Lee Eun Bi, Han Yi An, Gong Tae Kwang

In this drama, Kim So Hyun plays Lee Eun Bi and Lee Eun Byul, two separate twins at a young age. When Eun Byul breaks down one day, Eun BI takes her place. Han Yi Ahn (Nam Joo Hyuk) likes Eun Byul, and unknowingly, she also likes Eun Byul, who is actually Eun Bi.

When Eun Bi is planning a new life, she is in the shoes of her twin sister, Gong Tae Kwang, who is played by Yook Sungjae. Gong Tae Kwang ends up falling in love with Eun Bi. Gong Tae Kwang is a total charm, which makes it very difficult for the viewers when Yi Ahn finally arrives. The two are in conflict with Eun Bi’s love and she has to choose between them.

The excitement and romance between these three high school students will help keep your heart pounding. You will love Gong Tae Kwang who is so good and so happy that he won!

Start watching this love triangle unfold:

4. “Heirs” – Cha Eun Sang, Kim Tan, Choi Young Do

If you want to talk about the down-to-earth K-drama love triangle that is something to keep in mind, it’s a love triangle between Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye), Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho) and Choi Young Do (Kim Woo Bin). Cha Eun Sang is a poor girl who gets a chance to go to an elite private school next to Young Do and Tan. And the three engage in a very powerful love triangle.

The reason why this particular love triangle is so difficult but feels so good is because of Choi Young Do. Perhaps her inner turmoil and very deep anger never do the job that he liked men. Because even though it was difficult to paint, when it came to Cha Eun Sang, she still had an arm pain. It also does not help that a competitor is a former best friend.

If you haven't watched "Heirs," you can start:

5. “Hwarang” – Aro, Moo Myung, Sam Maek Jong

“Hwarang” is a story about a very good group of knights who are also struggling. Although the drama is about the show, the first two episodes are not focused. Instead, the show focuses on Aro’s background (Go Ara) and how he eventually meets Moo Myung (Park Seo Joon). Moo Myung is best friends with Aro’s sister, but her sister dies, so the meeting between Moo Myung and Aro is more emotional. Enter the Crown Prince, Sam Maek Jon (Park Hyung Sik), who captures Aro’s heart. Although she was desperate, she couldn’t fall in love with Moo Myung.

Basically, this love triangle is very hot because it has two really good actors. You have Park Seo Joon on one side and Park Hyung Sik on the other. How can a girl choose that ?! Park Seo Joon Moo Myung’s character is unfaithful, brave, and fighter Park Hyung Sik’s character is really good, trustworthy, and passionate. Love Triangle is perfect for including a perfect man.

Start watching "Hwarang":

6. “Determined to Love You” – Kim Mi Young, Lee Gun, Daniel

Jang Na Ra starred in “Fated to Love You” as an ordinary, ordinary girl named Kim Mi Young, who lacks confidence. Well, he meets Lee Gun (Jang Hyuk) and they both have one night. This causes pregnancy to force the marriage. Although unsure about his feelings for each other, Lee Gun put Lee Mi Young away.

This is Daniel, played by Choi Jin Hyuk, in the picture. The handsome cafe owner who lives in the neighborhood matches Mi Young. Both feel close friendships as Daniel fights for Mi Young.

This love triangle is difficult for many reasons. Simply put, if you think you are not on Daniel’s side, Lee Gun does something sweet and wins hearts. They also had a trap and proper, if you will experience liver into two.

Start watching "Fated To Love You":

7. “Romance Bejo”

Starring Hwang Jung Eum as Shim Bo Nui, Ryu Jun Yeol as Je Soo Ho, and Lee Soo Hyuk as Gary Choi, “Romantic Beast” tells the story of a woman who suffered so much throughout her life.

Bo Nui worked millions of jobs once to finish paying and helping pay for hospital bills, since her sister was still in the hospital. He came to see Je Soo Ho and was offered a job at a toy company. The two head off at first, but Soo Ho forgets that he has strong feelings for her.

But obviously we can’t forget the second boys lead of Gary Choi, a professional tennis player who is very popular with women. Gary has his eyes set on Bo Nui and is reluctant to stop. With Soo Ho’s strong concern and proclamation of admiring love for Bo Nui, this love triangle makes for a heart-warming and romantic romance.

Catch the first episode of "Bad Romance":

8. “Answer 1988” – Sung Duk Sun, Kim Jung Hwan, Choi Taek

The love triangle in “Reply 1988” easily falls into one of the best love triangles in all of K-drama history.

In “Reply 1988,” there is a love triangle involving Sung Duk Sun (Hyeri), Kim Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), and Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum). The three are best friends and have worked their whole life together. He is almost like a brother, except Jung Hwan and Choi Taek really love Duk Sun.

The fun part of this particular love triangle is that Jung Hwan and Taek are good friends and not play with each other’s feelings. Real bromance! And with its two elements of romance and bromance, it makes this love story more engaging and enjoyable to watch.

You don't want to miss this epic love triangle, so watch the first episode:

9. “Cheese in the Trap” – Hong Seol, Yoo Jung, Baek In Ho

“Cheese in the Trap” is based on a successful webtoon written by Soonkki. The story is about a college student who attacks a triangle with love. Kim Go Eun plays Hong Seol, Park Hae Jin plays Yoo Jung, and Seo Kang Joon plays Baek In Ho.

Yoo Jung as a person who first recognized the feelings of Hong Seol, and without thinking, she tried to conventions and two from now. In the meantime, Seol is very close to In Ho, who is Jung’s enemy. Seol continues to get caught in the middle and his actions are a huge stress factor for him.

There is nothing more passionate and confusing than watching college students try to figure out their future and romance together. Hong Seol is very emotional and you will feel it all because she is caught in this crazy love triangle. Even though the two male characters are catchy, you will love drawing Baek In Ho. There is only so much to see a boy who is so hard to be ashamed of and attracted to a girl he likes!

Start watching "Cheese on Trap":

10. “Don’t Dream” – Pyo Na Ri, Lee Hwa Shin, Go Jung Won

Ah, what’s the list of love triangles without “Never Dream”? This love triangle is an epic proposition as it involves Hwa Shin (Jo Jung Suk), Pyo Na Ri (Gong Hyo Jin), and Jung Won (Go Kyung Pyo) who are skilled in this unassuming love triangle, but are still open.

Jung Won and Hwa Shin are best friends, but they have the same passion for the same girl. This theory was tested when Jung Won finally fell in love with Pyo Na Ri. At first, it seems that Hwa Shin is not interested in Na Ri, but seeing how they are together and how Na Ri is with Jung Won, Hwa Shin slowly becomes interested.

This love triangle has two elements of heart, but also humor. Because Jung Won and Hwa Shin are best friends, they try to find humor in the uncomfortable situations. The two of them agree to live together to see who gets elected! This love triangle is dedicated to making you almost bromans more than romance.

Start watching "Don't Be a Dream":

BONUS: “I’ll Open When the Weather Is Good” – Im Eun Seob, Mok Hae Won, Oh Young Woo

This is the latest addition to this list and it suits the board! Even though the series is not over yet, the love triangle that you are drawing now must be remembered.

“I’ll See You When The Weather Is Good” stars Park Min Young as Mok Hae Won, the girl who’s been lonely since her mother is in jail, and Seo Kang Joon as Im Eun Seop. The two of them hit the high school and Eun Seop certainly very happy with Hae Won, but she did not know about it until she met again many years later.

Eun Seop’s strong connection to Hae Won is clear and very difficult to dislike before her sweet and subtle body. But when Oh Young Woo (Kim Young Dae) enters the drama in episode five, it really isn’t that difficult.

I mean, seriously!

It was a little hard to answer if Oh Young Woo would reappear, but his fingers crossed! If these two episodes of this love triangle are to be offered, then they must be remembered. It’s perfect.

Get started watching the first episode of "I'll Be With You If The Weather Is Bad" for free:

Other favorites: “Answer 1994,” “My Girl,” “Man for Flowers,” “I Need Roman,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Kill Me Treat Me,” “You’re Good,” “Autumn In My Heart, “” Sandglass, “and” Scarlet Heart: Goryeo “

Hey Soompiers, what’s your favorite love triangle? Let me know in the comments below!

