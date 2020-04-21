10 K-Pop Songs That Take Inspiration From Classical Music

What he said was, “K-pop music and classical music”? This sounds interesting to combine the two genres, but this combination is definitely not a treat! In fact, you may not be aware that some of your favorite K-pop songs – old and new – have been inspired by older music.

Below are 10 examples of K-pop songs that lend themselves to 17th and 19th century music!

1. ToppDogg X Mozart

One classic K-pop-classic song is “TOPDOG” by ToppDogg (now known as XENO-T). Releasing in 2014, many music and song videos based on Wolfgang’s classical music composition Amadeus Mozart also compete with fellow composer Antonio Salieri. You can see a modern interpretation of this tension in the CGI-filled music video and hear the famous “Rondo Alla Turca” reference as well as the first movement in Symphony No. 25 in G minor on the ToppDogg song.

2. Hello Venus X Pachelbel

What is Hello Venus 2013 song “Do You Have To Have Tea?” sound? Because the song uses the melody and lead chords of Johann Pachelbel’s “Canon in D”! Although Pachelbel is the oldest composer on the list, the famous song “Canon in D” certainly doesn’t date on Hello Venus by capturing this popular composition.

3. VIXX X Beethoven

Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” sets the perfect moody atmosphere for “VIXX Fantasy.” Successful musical memories from 1801 and 2013 show just how beautifully timeless melodies and emotions can be. I would highly recommend this job by all composers!

4. FTISLAND X Vivaldi

FTISLAND released the emotional “Missing You” in 2009. After enjoying the dramatic music video, it is easy to forget that the song actually borrowed from the first movement in “Summer” Visa, and the last of the famous Fourth Amendment. A season of high energy violations and a magnificent harpsichord add a touch of finality to one of FTISLAND’s previous tracks.

5. Lee Hyun Woo X Vivaldi

Speaking of Vivaldi, “Days After You Left” is an old song of gold since 1997 by singer-actor Lee Hyun Woo. Like FTISLAND’s “Missing You,” “The Day After You Left” also had a violin melody from “Winter,” and this time, it was the second movement. You can hear how Lee Hyun Woo’s song got more of Vivaldi’s soft and sweet voice.

6. Park Ji Yoon X Bizet

Another old cop – Park Ji Yoon from the “Coming of the Age” ceremony featuring a song inspired by Georges Bizet’s opera “Carmen. ” “Song of Lightlight” wrote the rhythmic integration of one of the more recognizable arias, “Habanera,” into a personalized track with flamenco.

7. DreamCatcher X Handel

The fast and beautiful riffs of DreamCatcher’s “Good Night” truly have their roots in older music. Baroque composer George Frideric Handel has made some pretty smart advances in Suite No 7 in G that DreamCatcher then put into his signature rock sound — and it works!

8. GFRIEND X Schumann

The piano in “GFRIEND’s Hot Rain” depicts Robert Schumann’s German composition melody “Dichterliebe” or “Poet’s Love” in a group of girls, taking a modern look from this 1800’s composition. You can still feel a sense of wonder and melancholy in two pieces, as no one has lost the translation.

9. Oh My Girl X Elgar

Oh My Girl “Love Love” in “Sugar Man 2” pays homage to a group of girls recently 7Princess. Popular in the choir is melody singer Edward Elgar from the violin piece “Salut d’Amour” or “Greeting Love” to a funny and lovely pop song!

10. Cherry Bullet X Beethoven

Of course we didn’t forget Cherry Bullet’s “Hands Up,” and we couldn’t forget the tone of this addictive song after hearing the first, Bullet Cherry style! As many listened to, “Hands Up” took great inspiration from Beethoven’s “Fur Elise,” turning a chunky piano piece into a trendy hip-hop track that stuck in our heads.

