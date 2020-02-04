10 legitimately hired sports cars (and 10 that should have stayed)

Sports cars are certainly the most exciting aspect of the auto industry, and it has undergone many changes over the years, particularly in terms of technology. Nowadays it is easier than ever to get an affordable, powerful sports car that can compete with much more expensive ones. Sometimes, like all cars, sports cars are discontinued, and this often leads to great turmoil. Well, if they are good cars, of course.

For example, car enthusiasts far and wide were very saddened by the demise of the RX-7, a legendary Mazda sports car. Sometimes, however, it makes perfect sense that a sports car is no longer manufactured, such as the Maserati Biturbo, the Italian automaker’s attempt to make a more affordable car. Ultimately, it was just a stain in her history. Today we have compiled a list of 10 sports cars that were rightly discontinued, as well as 10 that we would have wished for. Let’s get started right away!

20 Rightly set: Alfa Romeo 4C Coupé

In 2009 it was announced that Alfa Romeo would discontinue the 4C Coupé. According to the Italian automakers, this is because they drop their sports cars to focus on other vehicles in their lineup. This was equipped with a four-cylinder turbo engine and extremely impractical with its tiny truck. It was also difficult to get in and out of the car, especially with the roof open.

19 Rightly set: BMW I8

In April 2020, the Bavarian car manufacturers will completely stop producing the Hybrid i8. It is rumored that they will bring it back in 2022, but this has not been confirmed. The reason for the cessation could be that the market has switched from plug-in hybrids to fully electric cars and this may be faster than expected by BMW.

18 Rightly set: Chevrolet Corvette C7 with front engine

Last summer, the Corvette C7 with front engine was discontinued by the American automakers, marking the end of an era after 66 years of production. The last one ever produced was sold at auction for an unbelievable $ 2.7 million. The proceeds went to Stephen Siller Tunnel at the Towers Foundation, an organization that supports veterans.

17 Rightly set: Mercedes-AMG SL63

Last year, German automakers announced that they would discontinue the Mercedes-AMG SL63, one of their most iconic vehicles of all time. In 2022, the next-generation SL-Class, first presented at the 2019 New York Auto Show, will be published and developed by AMG.

16 Rightly discontinued: Ferrari Mondial

The Ferrari Mondial was launched in 1982 and only three years later the model was discontinued. This was not a surprise as the Mondial was an absolute flop with far too many problems. In fact, it has a reputation for being one of the worst sports cars ever built.

15 Rightly set: Saturn Sky

Ironically, the Saturn Sky was the car that American automakers had hoped would save them, but it did the opposite because it played a large part in the company’s demise. Visually, it was far too little for a sports car, but that was far from the only problem.

14 Rightly discontinued: Ford Thunderbird

The 2002 Ford Thunderbird was a huge flop that ruined the Thunderbird name because its predecessors were pretty good. Unfortunately, the design was more appealing to an older target group, and the car was designed for a relaxed drive rather than an exciting, sporty experience.

13 Rightly set: Maserati Biturbo

The Maserati Biturbo was launched in the late 1980s, which significantly affected the reputation of the Italian automaker. The biturbo was Maserati’s attempt to develop a more affordable car, but it had a lot of corrosion problems, and although the cabin was very nice, the material used was cheap.

12 Rightly discontinued: 1992 Chevy Camaro

It may come as a surprise to see the Camaro on this list, but not all models have been successful, and a good example of this is the 1992 version. It was far too slow for a sports car to make things worse. it had to be repaired all the time. So if you are ever looking for a used Camaro, 1992 is not for you.

11 Rightly discontinued: Cadillac CTS

Last year it was announced that the CTS is no longer being produced by American automakers, making room for the newer CT5. The CTS was not a terrible car in terms of performance as it had excellent handling and a decent engine. However, due to its unreliability, it is understandable that it is no longer manufactured.

10 Should get stuck: Jaguar XJ220

The Jaguar XJ220 has an interesting history. Jim Randle, then chief engineer at Jaguar, wanted to build a high-performance sports car that could also be used on the road. The concept was born and presented at the British International Motor Show in 1988, but it was never meant to be produced. However, people were so excited about it. They started writing checks to reserve one. However, when it was finally delivered, it was a disappointment.

9 Should get stuck: Mazdaspeed 3

The Mazdaspeed 3 was a phenomenal car, and it’s nice to hear that there could be a comeback to make the Volkswagen GTI a little competitor. It was originally produced from 2007 to 2013 and was a powerful car with tight, responsive steering. We really hope that the rumors about his comeback are true.

8 Should get stuck: Honda CRX

We really want Honda to bring back the CRX, one of their most famous and popular models. Many car enthusiasts once believed that the CR-Z Hybrid would be his successor, but ultimately it turned out to be a disappointment. Who knows – maybe the legendary CRX will be back one day!

7 Should get stuck: Porsche 928

The Porsche 928 was first launched in 1978 before it was discontinued in 1995. It was equipped with a powerful V8 engine and was the first four-seater from Porsche, which was surprising at the time. Last year there were rumors that the legendary 928 would make a comeback, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

6 Should get stuck: Lotus Elan

The Lotus Elan is perhaps the most influential sports car ever. Unfortunately, it is extremely rare since only 16,000 pieces were produced. One can say that it is one of the first modern sports cars that is known for its excellent driving behavior. It was pretty fast at the time, but with its amazing handling, it was definitely an opportunity to corner and not on a straight line.

5 Should get stuck: Lotus Esprit

The Lotus Esprit could be one of the coolest cars ever made, which explains why it featured in the James Bond flick “The Spy Who Loved Me”. This car is a symbol of the 70s and 80s, but it was actually produced until 1994. Oh, how do we wish they would bring this back.

4 Should get stuck: Mazda RX-7

Car enthusiasts around the world were in turmoil when they heard that the legendary Mazda RX-7 would be discontinued. Today it is one of the greatest sports cars of all time, considering its performance and value. You can also still get one for extremely cheap.

3 Should get stuck: BMW Z3

The BMW Z3 might look a little strange, and some complained that it was too similar to an MX-5 Miata, another great sports car. However, this was done in order to strike a perfect balance between weight, driving behavior and performance, and today the Z3 is referred to as a small sports car, whose driving pleasure was insanely great.

2 Should get stuck: Chevrolet Impala SS

The Chevrolet Impala SS was almost too good to be true. At around $ 65,000, cheaper than the Mercedes-Benz S500, the 5.7-liter V8 accelerated faster and the brakes were just as good. Furthermore, the suspensions of this legendary car were simply out of this world. The rear suspension comes from Chevy’s police package.

1 Should get stuck: Mitsubishi 3000GT

The Mitsubishi 3000GT was really ahead of its time. It’s known to be very reliable, and it’s a great sports car to modify. For its price, it is difficult to find a car that performs just as well as it can keep up with cars that cost twice or even three times. Unfortunately it was discontinued in 1999.

