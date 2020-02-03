10 life hacks by Bella Hadid’s bodyguard Simon Newton

You’ve probably seen Simon Newton before (in the background of a paparazzi photo by Bella Hadid).

Original photo: Ricky Vigil M / GC Images / Getty

“Some people can handle it, others can’t.”

This is not the practical advice we were looking for when we interviewed Simon Newton, former bodyguard for A-listeners like Bella Hadid and Michael Jackson, as well as lesser known but no less valuable clients, including royals and heads of state. However, if you pick the brain of an expert in one of the most mysterious careers, you can expect ambiguities. What is the use of a bodyguard who blabs?

Even so, Newton, who served in the British Army before moving to a prominent clientele, was happy to spill the details of the job if he did not violate the privilege of a bodyguard customer. No, he has never had to play Mano-a-Mano with a troubled fan. But yes, he adjusted his winter jackets so that he could draw a gun without opening it.

You cannot use that in your daily life. But below we’ve picked out the best practical advice from one of London’s respected bodyguards, from finding a suspect at a party to protecting yourself and others during a clash.

Do you want to identify a suspect? Look for differences in the amount.

“The first thing I would check (for potential threats) is whether they look like they belong here? What are they wearing, who are they with, do they look comfortable in the room or on the edge? Are you alone? If so, could you wait for someone in the bathroom or do you look like you are waiting alone? If I have any doubts, I ask the internal security or the manager of the event or venue who this person is. If I’m under time pressure, I’ll just ask them myself. “

The best way to protect yourself and others in a violent situation? Don’t get involved

“Usually, if I found a situation developing, I would move my principle away from the problem instead of trying to solve the problem. It is not particularly professional to get into fistfights with potential attackers. Who cares about the principle while you play Superman? If someone poses a threat, place the principle in a safe place as soon as possible. If you have your plans under control and act quickly, that’s all you need to do. ”

Yes, you can use a pseudonym in a hotel to stay in the background

“We always book under a pseudonym, so normally only the hotel manager and the reception manager know who is really coming.”

If you are concerned about security in a new location, you should let Google know in advance

“Before I go to an event location, I google the location to get as many images as possible for the layout and try (using) Google Street View to identify a good drop-off and pick-up point. When I’m on I’m always looking for the best way to be safe in the event of an incident. Every time you move, even if it is only a few meters, you should find the quickest way to safety, if necessary. “

Never underestimate the value of planning ahead or thinking spontaneously

“All the time and effort that bodyguards put into their planning should pay off so that (a dangerous situation) does not occur. Never say never and sometimes you can be unhappy, but it never happened to me.”

The only solution to work effectively with little sleep? Work out.

“I served in the British Army for a number of years and was signed on when I left the army as a bodyguard for the US oil company KBR in Iraq and the British government in Afghanistan. In all these jobs you get used to working under heavy pressure and when you are very tired. There is no type of training you can do. The more you work when you are tired, the more you get used to it. Unfortunately, the job is not for you if you are someone who cannot. “

Tailored clothing is more important than technical fabrics

“I always get tailored suits that suit me. A badly fitting suit can look horrible. If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you will do the job much better. “

Do not pay for self-defense or martial arts classes unless you exercise

“Self-defense usually only makes sense if it is practiced regularly. Self-defense classes are unlikely to take place to protect you on the street unless you have an interest or a hobby. Ability fades in all martial arts. You are unlikely to be very effective if you stop going to class. “

Do you think being a bodyguard is fun? Think again

“In the film, bodyguards are often tall men who master all martial arts at a very high level. They are also shot, but never killed. Unfortunately, professional bodyguards are killed, probably more than many people notice. You never see anything of the planning in the films, it looks like they just follow the principle all day long and look mean – which is not true! “

The ideal bodyguard fit according to Newton:

“Tom Ford is always my number one for suits. I don’t have too many as they are expensive – but worth every penny. I often wear a Moncler or Alpha Industries bomber jacket for everyday wear. My choice of footwear a day would be my Louis Vuitton or Valentino sneakers. My two main watches that I wear in the UK are Hublot Big Bang and AP Royal Oak, and for belts I wear Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Gucci. I often wear North Face when I work outside the UK, for example in the Middle East or Africa, and for belts and watches that work abroad I have a Blackhawk Rigger belt and a Breitling Exospace B55. “

The answers were edited for the sake of length and clarity