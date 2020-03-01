10-moments-k-pop-female-groups-lined-boy-group-dances-flawlessly

It’s time for our dancing queens to shine! Though it is usually been well-known among K-pop groups to cover tracks and dances of their seniors, lately we are acquiring additional and extra astounding dance addresses from woman teams, where by they do some of the most known boy team dances. The sharp choreographies and legendary dance moves appear amazing performed by our most loved female groups, and it is difficult not to get addicted to their versions as properly. Let’s consider a seem at some of the most fascinating dance handles from our ladies!

LOONA – “Cherry Bomb”

The ladies of LOONA are normally up for a excellent dance challenge! Their protect of “Fire” by BTS is just as amazing, but this NCT include was actually the cherry on best. They are acing this complicated choreo, and we simply cannot wait around to see more of their boy team dance handles.

TWICE – “A.D.T.O.Y”

Masking just one of 2PM’s sexiest music, the customers of TWICE show us just how sensual they can be. They are slaying this choreo with their powerful moves, and their body waves are out of this globe! We can’t aid but watch this cover at the very least twice in a row (pun supposed)!

Cherry Bullet – “MIC Drop”

With two women beforehand becoming part of the “Highlight Reels,” it’s no ponder the Cherry Bullet ladies determined to cover a BTS tune! They are fierce as hell, and their extreme moves are astounding in this “MIC Drop” dance exercise. It’s nice to finally see the bold aspect of the girls.

DreamCatcher – Boy Team Dance Medley

Masking the most renowned tunes of 2019 is a piece of cake for DreamCatcher! The women did a dance cover medley of our favorite tracks from previous calendar year, which includes “Boy With Luv” by BTS, EXO’s “Love Shot”, and “Hala Hala” from ATEEZ. We would adore to see a total version of their “Alligator” and “Simon Says” go over, way too!

IZ*ONE – “Energetic”

If you liked the unique music by Wanna A single, you will like this version by IZ*A person associates as perfectly! It is unattainable to get this music out of your head, and the girls are nailing the dance moves! We need the entire protect ASAP, for authentic.

gugudan – “Chained Up”

Paying out respect to their company’s seniors, gugudan resolved to deal with VIXX’s major strike, “Chained Up,” from back in 2016. They are definitely exhibiting us their badass facet, and their moves are on point, as often. VIXX associates were being absolutely very pleased of their label mates!

WJSN – “Love Shot”

Have you ever wondered what the “Love Shot” choreo would seem like with women acing it? You don’t have to speculate any more, for the reason that the WJSN users will present you how it is done in this ideal dance include. You only just just can’t acquire your eyes off of them!

(G)I-DLE – “Fake Love”

(G)I-DLE did a entire address of BTS’s “Fake Love” in Taipei, and they all search and sound absolutely flawless! Their hard get the job done on this deal with is crystal clear to see, and just about every bit of this functionality is full of respect and professionalism. Hats off!

CLC – “Black Suit”

CLC is usually great with strong ideas, and they are not concerned to showcase their charisma on this deal with of Super Junior’s “Black Match.” Their phase existence is the greatest energy of this go over, and their on-position moves are actually one thing to adore!

MOMOLAND – “Mr. Simple”

There is just a thing about “Mr. Simple” that suits MOMOLAND’s design and style correctly. Needless to say, they are slaying this deal with, and we can not support but dance the iconic moves of Super Junior with them! Can we ask for a entire cover?

Soompiers! Which addresses are your latest favorites? Convey to us in the remarks under!

When she’s not finding out or performing, fanniberger spends her time obsessing over K-pop teams, binge observing dramas and assortment demonstrates and drinking way far too much bubble tea. She’s at this time jamming to SEVENTEEN and BTS tracks non-prevent. Say hello to her on Twitter and Instagram!