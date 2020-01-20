10 money changes this year you should know

Financial changes happen all the time, from interest rates to the pound versus the euro, but they can be difficult to follow or understand.

2020 will see big changes – some never seen before, others typical changes that happen most years.

Fortunately, most of the list has positive changes that will help you save money, but of course there are some that are bad news.

But it’s better to be aware and able to prepare, so here are 10 money changes coming this year that you should be aware of.

1. Changes in pensions

There are some changes in pension savings, some are welcome, some are not.

The lifetime pension allowance will drop from £ 1,055,000 to £ 1,073,000 in April – that’s the most you can save in a pension before high tax charges apply – we’re talking about 55%.

On April 6, the state pension will be raised from £ 168.60 to £ 175.20, but on the other hand, the age of state pension will be raised from 65 to 66 on October 6, and is expected to increase again between 2026/2028 and 67.

2. More free TV licenses

The announcement hit the headlines and sparked debate, and the changes take effect this year.

From June onwards, people over 75 will no longer obtain a free television license, unless they have a pension credit.

This means that more than 3.7 million more people will have to pay – and the annual cost of this could reach £ 154.50.

3. Simpler overdrafts

The Financial Conduct Authory has rightly decided that the overdraft is fairer and clearer, so that it is easier to manage and does not catch people.

There will be a number of measures to achieve this, including the introduction of simple annual interest rates and the removal of high fees for unpaid overdrafts.

4. A new £ 20 bill

We love it when there is a new face on our notes, but this change is even more exciting than that – the £ 20 notes will become polymer.

Like its £ 5 and £ 10 counterparts, £ 20 paper will be phased out for a more modern version – current £ 20 bills have been in circulation since March 2007 after all.

You can expect to see these shiny new versions in your pockets from February 20 – and we recommend that you spend those old notes, as they won’t be accepted after August 20.

5. Freezing of benefits until the end

Benefits for people of working age, such as the universal credit and the allowance for job seekers, will increase by 1.7%. This is the first increase since the government freeze in April 2016.

6. Increase in the rights of air passengers

Who even knew it existed? But don’t worry, it’s not a biggie.

If you travel after April 1 of this year, air passenger fees will increase by £ 2 for economy class seats and by £ 4 for the premium.

7. Cheaper broadband, television and telephone contracts

This is great news. Do you know the new low-cost customer offers that you sign up for for your phone and internet contracts, and then forget about them until you realize that they’ve increased huge amounts? This will no longer be allowed.

From February 15, broadband providers must notify customers of the end of their contract and let them know of the best deals, so you know if you need to change or stay.

No more shocks when you open invoices (except for incredibly low costs)

(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

8. A new taxation year

April 6 signifies a new taxation year and, with it, several changes. The most important thing for you is to do with your ISA allowance, because it resets.

If you have an ISA and haven’t maximized the 2019/20 allowance by £ 20,000, you should do it now, because in April it resets and you can’t carry the remaining allowance over to the next year.

9. Changes in inheritance tax

Although the estate tax threshold of £ 325,000 will not change until 2021, the additional amount you can leave to a spouse, known as the additional zero rate bracket, will drop from £ 150,000 to 175 £ 000.

Married couples who use their entire allowance can therefore pass on property worth up to £ 1 million before paying inheritance tax.

10. Changes to the repayment of the student loan

Good news for graduates who want to avoid repaying their student loan – the salary you can receive before paying it off has gone up again.

Those who started university from 2012 can earn up to £ 26,575 per year before making any refunds.

If you started between 1998 and 2011, the reimbursement threshold will increase to £ 19,390 per year.

.