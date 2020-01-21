10 month old child falls 8 feet into heating vent

COBURG, Oregon – An Oregon mom shares her terrifying experience on social media to remind parents to think about even the smallest safety hazards.

“I never felt such fear,” recalls Saydie Reedy of the moment of panic.

Reedy told KVAL that she had turned her head for a minute to wash the dishes. When she noticed that her 10-month-old and 3-year-old son were silent, she saw that 10-month-old Kolson was gone.

When she couldn’t find it, Reedy said it was her 3-year-old child who pointed to the air vent and said, “Baby.”

Reedy said the family had done construction work on their house and had not screwed the vent screen. She called the police when she realized that Kolson had fallen into the vent.

“I’m sure the cast thought I was crazy because I was panicking and, you know, I was screaming,” said Reedy.

It’s a call that Coburg police chief Larry Larson says they hadn’t heard before and rushed to pick up the baby.

An officer entered through the tiny crawlspace under the house, where he found Kolson and was able to lift him up for other officers to catch him.

“I’ve never felt so relieved. I’m almost sure to bawl,” said Reedy.

A few days after the incident, Reedy took Kolson to the police station to thank the officer who saved him. She says the photo of Kolson and Agent Wilson gets a special place in her baby book.

.