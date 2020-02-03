10 most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows ever

TAMPA (WFLA) – This is the dream of every musician: performing in front and in the middle of the Super Bowl halftime show.

It’s 12 minutes on the world’s largest stage at the world’s largest game. Before Jennifer Lopez and Shakira take the stage on Super Bowl Sunday, there is a look back at 10 of the best halftime appearances of all time:

10. Madonna feat. Niki Minaj, M.I.A., CeeLo Green and LMFAO (2012)

Super Bowl XLVI, Indianapolis, Indiana

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W795W63n7mA (/ embed)

With an appearance suitable for the queen of pop music, Madonna’s Super Bowl appearance in 2012 was one for the books. Madonna took the opportunity to start her MDNA tour, and the star excited the crowd with new songs and old favorites, with a spectacular display of “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer”. This performance was not without controversy As a singer, however, MIA gave the middle finger in front of the camera. She resigned to the NFL, but details of the deal were never revealed.

9. Bruno Mars feat. Red Hot Chili Peppers (2014)

Super Bowl XLVIII, East Rutherford, New Jersey

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qh0OyvjcJKE (/ embed)

With the channeling of legendary James Brown and some actions that seemed to pay homage to Michael Jackson, Mars’ performance was among the best in recent years. The only sore point was that the Red Hot Chili Peppers clearly didn’t play live when it was their turn, but it’s not as if they were the first band to deliver a previously recorded performance in the big game.

8. Coldplay feat. Beyonce and Bruno Mars (2016)

Super Bowl L, Santa Clara, California

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7kwGlc1L9c (/ embed)

Let’s face it, did anyone remember that Coldplay was the headliner for this show? Seriously, when Mars took the stage with the crowd favorite “Uptown Funk”, the show became interesting. Beyonce stepped back from the sidelines and led her dancers through “Formation” before going on stage to a dance-off set with a mashup of “Uptown Funk” and “Crazy in Love”.

7. Katy Perry feat. Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot (2015)

Super Bowl XLIX, Glendale, Arizona

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tj-yVH3vzGQ (/ embed)

Sure, Left Shark and Missy Elliot stole the show, but Katy Perry’s 2015 half-time appearance was a prerequisite for making a performance wonderfully crazy. And who can forget the moment when Perry ended her show as she flew through the stadium on a shooting star platform?

6. Lady Gaga (2017)

Super Bowl LI, Houston, Texas

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjrdywp5nyE (/ embed)

A half-time show that started on the roof and ended with a microphone drop? Oh yes, you know it has to be good. The superstar was literally exaggerated when she literally jumped off the roof of the NRG stadium to start the show. She then stepped through all of her hits, with the show getting bigger. And unlike some of the past Super Bowl shows, she didn’t need a surprise cameo.

Drop the microphone.

5. Aerosmith, * NSYNC and Britney Spears (2001)

Super Bowl XXXVII, Tampa, Florida

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXiUlnRJqps (/ embed)

This halftime show was full of star power than any other halftime show in Super Bowl history. The show started with * NSYNC’s inescapable hit “Bye, Bye, Bye” and the boy band swapped songs with Steven Tyler and Company until Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly put them on stage for a star-studded interpretation of “Walk This Way.”

4th prince (2007)

Super Bowl XLI, Miami Gardens, Florida

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iAisyQzw8c (/ embed)

Prince playing “Purple Rain” in the middle of a rain? Enough said.

3rd U2 (2002)

Super Bowl XXXVI, New Orleans, Louisiana

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pH5tHgXS-2M (/ embed)

Some bands are perfect for stadium concerts and U2 is no different. The Irish rockers earned their place on the Super Bowl halftime show with their performance honoring the life they lost on September 11, 2001, screen behind them, making it one of the most powerful moments in Super Bowl halftime history. (Warning: you need some paper handkerchiefs to penetrate them.)

2. Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake (2004)

Super Bowl XXXVIII Houston, Texas

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPtbHc02mYk (/ embed)

You can’t talk about Super Bowl mid-term shows without the one that included the phrase “wardrobe malfunction” in the national lexicon. While most people only remember this notorious moment, the whole show was entertaining. Jackson was in the middle of a comeback and Timberlake was just beginning his solo career, which made the embarrassing ending all the more unfortunate.

1. Michael Jackson (1993)

Super Bowl XXVII, Pasadena, California

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBkNQZ-6QHg (/ embed)

This was the achievement that changed the Super Bowl halftime shows forever. Jackson’s spectacular entrance used two bodies to create the illusion of teleporting through the stadium on the jumbotrons before the King of Pop jumped out of the middle of the stage. The audience waited with breath held when Jackson remained silent for more than a minute and a half before opening the show with “Jam” and continuing with audience favorite “Billie Jean”. Jackson ended his appearance with the dedication of “Heal the World”. for children around the world.

MORE STORIES: