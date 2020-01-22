10 new affordable sports cars under $ 35,000 (and 10 under $ 75,000)

Many people dream of owning a sports car, but unfortunately not all of them are accessible by the majority of people. When you think of a sports car, you immediately think of the Ferrari, Lamborghini and maybe even Bugatti brands.

This is absolutely normal because these are some of the most powerful cars on the market. However, if you are on a tight budget, it does not mean that you cannot treat yourself to a great sports car. Did you know you can get a Mazda MX-5 Miata for just $ 25,000, a car that always makes the list of the most powerful cars?

Today, we’ve put together a list of 10 new affordable sports cars that are easily affordable for under $ 35,000. In addition, we’ve added 10 sports cars for those who can afford to spend a little more with a maximum price of $ 75,000. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

20 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ($ 25,000)

autoguide.com

If you’re looking for style and performance at an affordable price, the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro may be the car for you. It has a unique, bold design that attracts a lot of young people. It’s also not a problem in terms of performance. It comes with three different engine options: two V6 and one V8.

19 2019 Dodge Challenger ($ 27,295)

dodge-nitro.com

The 2019 Dodge Challenger is a great everyday sports car with good fuel efficiency for the V6 that manages 30 miles per gallon. It has never been known that coupes are spacious, but that’s not the case with the Challenger, as it is spacious and, although not as big as a sedan, it still fits into a family.

18 2019 Hyundai Genesis Coupe ($ 24,250)

hdcarwallpapers.com

The Hyundai Genesis Coupé resembles a Korean muscle car. It’s about the size of a Mustang or a Camaro and comes with a 3.8-liter V6 engine that can produce 274 horsepower. If you are looking for a high-revving everyday car with plenty of space, this may be the perfect car for you.

17 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata ($ 26,580)

japanbullet.com

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a great car, and it would be difficult to find a better sports car at this price. In 2020, the Japanese car manufacturers expanded an already powerful small two-seater car by 25 hp, which offers what some would call automotive perfection.

RELATED: 20 Extremely Expensive Sports Cars Modified People … Bad

16 2020 Nissan 370Z ($ 30,985)

thecarconnection.com

The Nissan 370Z is another great option if you are looking for a car with excellent performance without excessive price. In fact, the Porsche does almost as well as the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman, whose starting price is $ 57,000. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5 seconds and it has a particularly good balance.

15 2020 Subaru BRZ ($ 28,845)

wallpaperscraft.ru

If you are looking for an affordable two-door sports coupe with excellent balance, the 2019 Subaru BRZ is a good choice for you. It’s a real driver’s car that makes you grin from ear to ear, especially in corners. Unfortunately, it is a bit outdated in terms of technology and equipment.

14 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost ($ 32,760)

dahlford.com

The 2020 Ford Mustang is ideal for anyone looking for a sports car with an engine that can deliver more than 300 horsepower. Compared to the Subaru BRZ or the Chevrolet Camaro, the car is more suitable for everyday use and its new technology such as Synch3 Infotainment appeals to many people.

13 2020 Fiat 124 Spider ($ 25,390)

drivemag.com

Many people compare the Fiat 124 Spider to the Mazda MX-5 Miata. If you’re looking for an affordable two-door coupe, both are sure to be high on your list. It is equipped with a 1.4 liter V4 engine that produces 138 hp. That doesn’t seem like much, but due to its light weight, it still has good acceleration.

12 2020 Toyota 86 ($ 28,015)

thedrive.com

Before the Toyota 86 was released in 2012, it was five years ago that Toyota produced a compact sports car, the Celica. The 86 is produced by both Subaru and Toyota and is equipped with an engine that can produce 205 hp. It might appear to be too weak, but it is surprisingly manoeuvrable due to the light.

RELATED: 10 Japanese Sports Cars We Loved In This Decade (And 5 We Didn’t Love)

11 Honda Civic Type-R ($ 35,000)

thedrive.com

Although technically not a sports car, we believe that the Honda Civic Type-R deserves to be included in this list as it can keep up with many more expensive sports cars. Its design makes it look like a typical Japanese sports car, and we mean that in the best possible way. It is equipped with a powerful four-cylinder drive train.

10 2020 Alfa Romero 4C Spider ($ 72,495)

alfaromeousaofwestport.com

The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider does not require power steering, which may be annoying when parking, but it feels great at high speeds, and that’s exactly what sports cars should do. It is equipped with an engine that produces 237 hp and is mainly made of carbon fiber.

9 2020 BMW M2 competition ($ 58,900)

news.yahoo.com

The BMW M2 competition is one of the most exciting rides BMW has ever made. If you know something about the brand’s German engineering, that’s a lot. This wild, eager and responsive sports car is equipped with a 3.0 liter turbo engine that can produce 405 hp. It can be yours today for the modest price of $ 60,000.

8 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ($ 59,995)

thenewswheel.com

With a relatively affordable price tag of $ 57,000, the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray can compete with some of the best sports cars. This car was named “10 best car of the year” by Caranddriver.com. With its growling V8 engine delivering 455 horsepower, it’s not hard to understand why.

7 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 ($ 59,140)

motor1.com

Ask a lot of car enthusiasts and they will tell you that the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is the best car ever made by American automakers. If you’re the type who likes to get your car on the road, there aren’t many other cars that do so well for this price.

6 2020 Jaguar F-Type ($ 61,600)

motor1.com

The Jaguar F-Type 2019 is a beautiful sports car that offers a ride that is more than exhilarating. You can buy it either as a pair or as a convertible with the option of a charged V6 or a charged V8 engine. If you want the convertible, you’ll have to pay an additional $ 3,100.

RELATED: 19 photos of raised sports cars that left us very confused

5 2019 Lexus RC F ($ 65,745)

tflcar.com

In the luxury sports car segment, the Lexus RC F is a real bargain for 2019 with around $ 65,000. Unfortunately, it’s quite a gas guzzler, but we don’t think this is a massive problem for consumers shopping in this class. It is equipped with a 5-liter V8 engine and the sport mode is ideal for winding curves.

4 2019 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupé (69,745 USD)

gtspirit.com

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupé is undoubtedly one of the best sports cars launched on the market in 2019. It is equipped with an immense 4.0 liter V8 engine that you want to use at all times. Be careful though, because it’s extremely fast and manages to go from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds.

3 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman S ($ 67,750)

porsche.com

The Porsche 718 Cayman S 2020 proves that you don’t have to waste a lot of money on a great sports car that offers a great experience. Granted, not everyone can afford to spend around $ 67,750 on a car, but for that price, it offers the experience of a super sports car, with other cars of similar performance costing almost double.

2 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE ($ 71,295)

elsetge.cat

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is one of the best sports cars you can get for under $ 100,000, and is a close competitor to the powerful Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, another great sports car. It’s equipped with a V8 engine that can deliver a whopping 650 horsepower, so it’s definitely a powerful sports car.

1 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio ($ 73,700)

akkole.rs

To complete our list, we decided to include the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, one of the most powerful vehicles in the sports sedan class. It looks like a real racing car and, with its 5.5-liter V6 engine, can compete with the best like the Mercedes-AMG C63 and the BMW M3.

NEXT: 20 secrets about upcoming sports cars that we shouldn’t know

Next

10 brand new sports cars that are worth every penny (and 10 that keep your distance)



About the author

Chris is an experienced reader and writer. He has written for many publications, including TheRichest, TheClever, TheQuiz and ListVerse. Cars are his passion.

More about Chris Flynn