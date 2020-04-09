10 new podcasts for your durable insulation

This lockout will last a while, people. So in case you inhale every episode with The Tiger King – there’s a version of the Joe Exotic story podcast if you still want to – here’s a new set of recommendations: five from me and five from NME readers. As always, keep up the tips. Post me @GregCochrane or @NME using #PodcastsForThePeople.

Meet you in a week? Honestly, I probably wouldn’t have moved from this place to the sofa.

What was listening to Greg

The girl is taken

Low down: It’s a sensation that all podcasts aspire to, but with just a few expectations: “Taken Girl” is the podcast equivalent of a book you can’t put on. The true story of a missing child has more revs than Silverstone. The investigation is led by BBC reporter Sue Mitchell. Several years ago, in Calais Jungle, a refugee and migrant camp in northern France, she ran into a former soldier who turned into a volunteer named Rob Lowry. Lowry, driven by empathy, found himself trying to help the man and his daughter get to family in the UK. Although everything was not as it seemed. Many years later – through family breakdowns, emotional breakdowns and some incognito missions – Mitchell and Lowry still found themselves working on this particular case, forced to gather fragments of human history that are desperate, hopeful and difficult.

Where to hear it: BBC sounds

Start with this: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m00055n1

We kill him

Low down: In the last few years, there has been a welcome trend in the search for mental health more openly in the music industry (and beyond). But there is still some distance. It seems Killing It can only help. In the George Stevens series – Rizzle Kicks – a longtime supporter of mental health – the series hopes to develop conversations around subjects such as anxiety, depression and drug abuse. Stevens gives an open example by discussing his own struggles in the first episode. New shows – held in the form of mini-therapeutic sessions – are held weekly, with the coming guests – Liam Payne from One Direction, Gary Lightbody from the Snow Patrol and Mutti Buen (Sugababes). Just released, Ella Eyre talks about sadness and cripple, and is delightful. See also the wonderful Friend phone on the same topic.

Where to hear it: Spotify

Start with this: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1vPPJzdW6dK62HlnmtgMmS?si=Q8dZQr_zReyyYIgkhZ9I3w

Moore’s little talk

Low down: Fans of dance or electronic music usually go astray when it comes to podcasts, but traditionally they are dominated by mixes and archive sets that are useful for your Friday morning / evening run. Choices are limited when it comes to talking. Journalist and music manager Ralph Moore has crossed the path with many of the biggest names in the world. Here, in the first season of this podcast, he has a casual conversation with the likes of Pete Tong, Erol Alkan, and Kolsh. Fatboy Slim is an introductory episode, chatting about his interest in art and why he is an obsessive collector: he kept laminating at every festival, magazine cover, and every moment throughout his career. And Black Madonna, who doesn’t interview so many, is also discussing her work with Help Refugees and her new album.

Where to hear it: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major podcast sites

Start with this https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/episode-2-the-black-madonna-and-choose-love/id1502243654?i=1000469942236

You do

Low down: In case the recommendations have been a little difficult so far, here’s a new show that provides some comic relief. Comedy and real-life couple Katherine Bohart and Sarah Cavort sit down with celebrity partners to talk about the often brilliantly peaceful details of their relationship. So you have Joel Dommet and Hannah Cooper arguing with the toilet bleach. It’s smart, silly and trivial – which may be exactly what you need now. Is Joe Lykett – is this Hugo Boss? – Appears in an episode, talking about staying in a relationship with yourself later. Don’t miss out.

Where to hear it: BBC sounds

Start with this https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p08855xn

Music clapping

Low down: Unless, like me, your knowledge of musicals goes far beyond the soundtrack of Hamilton, Musicalsplaining promises to be a show for people who love musicals … and those who hate them. Each new episode is an entertainment education held by old classmates Lindsay Ellis and Kave Tagerian. Lindsay: great music. Kev: don’t stand them. Each episode has a different show. So far it has been Cats, Heidstown, Frozen, Beetlejuice and the absolute daddy of them all, the Phantom of the Opera. Phantom mega-fan and evangelist Angelina Meehan guest-starred in this episode and convinces the work of selling the adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber as the best it has ever been.

Where to hear it: Spotify, Stitcher, Apple and more

Start with this https://open.spotify.com/show/7iRwCh450ZrLeAxuRjyrJo

What have you been listening to

What’s in the bag?

Recommended: Josh, @JJShreeve on Twitter

Low down: In most of us, the box is jam-packed with tickets, merch and all sorts of things – each episode sees how someone will make fun of their memories.

Josh says: “Guests bring 5 pieces of music from their past to talk and send their most precious possessions to the Hall of Fame.”

Where to hear it: Apple Podcasts

Start with this https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/ally-mccrae/id1497752864?i=1000469485958

Power corrupts

Recommended: Rose, @SwissMinx on Twitter

Low down: Lead Dr. Brian Klaas – along with a bunch of invited experts – delves into the “hidden and often treacherous forces that shape our world.” Expect money laundering, assassinations and lots of tricky deals.

Rose says: “A real ace. I only recommend one episode a day, however. That may be too big a reality now.”

Where to hear it:

Stitcher, Apple and other applications

Start with this https://podcasts.apple.com/tz/podcast/power-corrupts/id1458750622

Why did the US government spend millions to develop the bomb? Why did Mao’s decision to kill sparrows also kill millions of people? Which hidden operation failed in part because they did not install it?

S2, ep. 7: Catastrophic miscalculationhttps: //t.co/08Aay2zqK2 pic.twitter.com/nuq7vZ8Auu

– Power Corruppts Podcast (@PowrCorrupts) March 20, 2020

What they don’t want you to know

Recommended: Iris, @KonstantPhotog on Twitter

Low down: Staying on the topic of abuse of power, STDWYTK carefully casts UFO theories, mental powers, and state cover.

Iris writes: “It was my saving grace! It’s super informative (without too deep end) and just enough to spare you at 8:00.”

Where to hear it: iHeartRadio

Start with this https://www.iheart.com/podcast/182-stuff-they-dont-want-you-t-26941221/episode/unsolu-is-someone-using-sonic-weapons-60175542/

That’s where he went crazy … Chemistry was real – at least in the UK: //t.co/ljhRNbGvLD

The concept of chemical tracks has been more or less rejected by scientists and the mainstream media, but in at least one country something like chemical tricks was very real. pic.twitter.com/VgmGg6tm7R

– Things You Don’t Want to Know Podcast (@ConspiracyStuff) April 8, 2020

Noise

Recommended: Rick, @ richmarc1214

Low down: Undoubtedly, more abstract podcasts have been shared by BBC Sounds – 10 mini dramas by various writers collectively called “Anthologies of Magical Realism”.

Rick says: “It was described as some kind of audio Black Mirror.”

Where to hear it: BBC sounds

Start with this https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p07w07fy

Select a drive

Recommended: Sarah, @blonde_sazzle on Twitter

Low down: The presenter Matt Latham makes it difficult for this music podcast – his guests share the thoughts of one LP, which means a lot to them.

Sarah’s Tweets: “It’s interesting to hear people think about an album that is either their favorite or one they can’t stop listening to.”

Where to hear it: FM player

Start with this https://player.fm/series/pick-a-disc-2493834