10 of the greatest women in heavy metal chosen by Burning Witches

From the very beginning, women may not have been dominant in rock and metal, but they’ve played an integral part in shaping it. There’s no denying the legacy of occult rockers Coven’s Jinx Dawson, shocker Wendy O. Williams, rock’n’roll bassist Suzi Quatro or gothic punker Siouxsie Sioux.

In every rock and metallic subgenre and in every era, there have been powerful ladies who helped pave the way, whether it’s Julie Christmas, Courtney Love, Electric Wizard’s Liz Buckingham, Thorr’s Hammer’s Runhild Gammelsæter, Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia, Epica’s Simone Simons or Amalie Bruun, aka Myrkur.

However, shockingly, there are still some fans who still think there’s a separation of the sexes when it comes to metal, that women are incapable of gutterals or black metal vocals (*cough* Asagraum!) and the use of female vocals is an entire genre of its own.

Well, to celebrate International Women’s Day and in honour of these often over-looked, multi-talented and metal as fuck ladies, we asked Burning Witches’ Lala Frischknecht to pick her top ten ladies from the world of metal, and naturally, she obliged.

1. Doro Pesch – Doro / Warlock

“Doro is known as the ‘Queen of Heavy Metal’. She’s a great example of a strong woman who still to this day, fights for the cause of heavy metal, like she always has done. She is down to earth and one of the kindest people you will ever meet.”

2. Joan Jett – The Runaways / Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

“Joan is the queen of punk. She’s an amazing example for every women who wants to pursue a dream of becoming a musician. One of the pioneers!”

3. Roxy Petrucci – Vixen / Madam

“Roxy is idolized by most female drummers. She proves that there are no differences between men and women, when it comes to hitting the drums.”

4. Lita Ford – The Runaways

“One of the best guitarists ever, and Lita is still rocking the stage now!”

5. Angela Gossow – Ex- Arch Enemy

“Angela was the former vocalist of legendary metal band Arch Enemy. She has a fantastic, brutal voice that made waves in the death metal genre.”

6. Alissa White-Gluz – Arch Enemy

“Alissa is a beautiful women who has a killer voice, like a possessed demon!”

7. Amy Lee – Evanescence

“Amy is a great singer, song writer and musician. She has all of the talents that any girl can dream of.”

8. Candace Kucsulain – Walls of Jericho

“Candace is the best female vocalist in hardcore metal scene. Her voice strikes you like a punch, capable of ripping your face off!”

9. Tarja Turunen – Ex-Nightwish/Tarja

“Tarja’s vocal range is just so good, it gives me goose bumps every time she sings.”

10. Kim McAuliff – Girlschool

“Kim is one of the pioneers, and was rocking the stage even before I was born.”

Burning Witches new album Dance With The Devil is out now via Nuclear Blast, available to purchase here