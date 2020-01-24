10 of the most blasphemous metal songs out there

With a line-up change and a record deal with Candlelight, Italian extremists Blasphemer are adamant to push their sound deeper into the depths of eternal damnation – to merge pureblood death metal, in both darkness and intensity, and the influences of the most satanic of all music, black metal of course.

With previously released devilish songs with titles such as Jesus Is Stripped Of His Garments, we couldn’t think of a band with a greater authority to release a list of sacrilegious songs.

“An anti-Christian, blasphemous approach to death metal is what Blasphemer has always characterized, even in the light of stylistic evolution and changes,” the band explains.

“Death metal was always about moving, undermining, threatening – something that has been losing lately in favor of a more harmless aesthetic that certainly doesn’t suit our band.

“Metal still means danger, so here are 10 of our favorite, absolutely not polite, blasphemous hymns …”

Deicide – Behead The Prophet

“Deicide is the undisputed reference for everything blasphemous in metal. They were the real deal! It still scares us to think how angry, pissed off and completely offensive they were, not to mention their excellent musicality – if that still is is always not so “To get along with you, you better close this page. “

Morbid Angel – Blessed Are The Sick

“Morbid Angel needs absolutely no introduction, but we choose this song and the video, because their devil worship is lustful, the fascination of evil is so intense that it is in fact irresistible. Blessed to live a life of sin and to be sick! “

Immolation – Way of God

“Immolation’s approach to anti-Christianity is deeply visceral, even without using pathogenic images or lexicon. They only feel sorry for divine things, we cannot help but love the way they dim the holy light, let alone how influential their music is. for us. “

Incantation – Rotting With Your Christ

“Enchantment depicts holiness in the most rotting way possible: rotting, emaciated holy figures, lifeless and distorted as shown on their grotesque album covers. Their message speaks loud and clear: you will just rot with your Christ!”

Marduk – Glorification Of The Black God

“This band hates God so much that it actually declares war on him! Marduk’s ruthless crusade against the sky is the second after their unstoppable campaign of evil, sharp music that more than ever resonates with Blasphemer’s identity on this new album from U.S. “

Mayhem – The Mysteriis Dom Sathanas

“Although it could be such an old story that everyone knows, after being exposed to pop culture through books and a movie, do not forget that Mayhem was literally subversive. A masterpiece whose lyrics were written by a suicidal misanthrope and sung by a rejection, music written by church burners and real murderers. “

Acheron – Fuck The Ways Of Christ

“Extreme metal also means digging in the dirt, because part of it will always stay beneath the surface, away from the eyes of those who are not prepared. We have chosen these undervalued Acheron classics to enhance the underground resistance to compromise and mitigation represent the ways of Christ! “

Danzig – Snakes Of Christ

“The opus of Glenn Danzig had an extraordinary influence on the inclusion of horror and wickedness in punk, rock and metal music. But again, Snakes of Christ is just as fascinating as the devil becomes. Blasphemy is slightly more subtle than the reverse cross , and this number is seriously threatening. “

Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath

“The first riff of Black Sabbath is the incarnation of evil and it is legitimately frightened, even after years and years made insensitive by extreme metal and horror. Ozzy’s iconic verse” Satan sits there, he smiles, watches how those flames get higher and higher ” , undoubtedly opened the gates of hell for the generation of cut-up, sinister music. “

Blasphemer – you are nothing

“The video single from our previous album is unparalleled in everything that is divine. A good way to introduce you to the band’s previous incarnation. Evil can change its face, but not its true nature “

Blasphemer’s new album The sixth hour is now available through Candlelight Records and available on vinyl, MP3 and CD at Amazon.