[10 People in america dead from sickness, in accordance to vice president]

By Morgan Winsor, Ella Torres and Ivan Pereira

ABC News – International locations about the world are scrambling to stymie the distribute of a lethal viral outbreak that started in China about two months ago and has now infected much more than 90,000 persons globally.

Today’s greatest developments:

 

  • 10 People have been killed by virus
  • one,000 folks in self-quarantine in Westchester
  • LA County confirms six new cases, declares state of unexpected emergency.
  • New Hampshire’s 1st affected person instructed to keep isolated but went to event instead, officers say.
  • Outbreak in South Korea reveals small signals of slowing down.
  • COVID-19 is deadlier than the flu, WHO says.

 

 

