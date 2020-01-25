10 pictures of Kim and Kanye West that seem to be open (and 10 that are clearly staged)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are two of the biggest celebrities and they are married too. In 2012 you started getting engaged in 2013 and on May 24th, 2014 you closed the knot. These two then adopted four children around the world: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

10 pictures of Kim and Kanye that made us shiver (10 we don’t hate)

Kim has a reality show, a beauty collection, and a fashion line. Kanye is a rapper and fashion designer, and he also has a creative content company. Of course, they are constantly photographed because they have to attend red carpets and parties, bring brands to the market and paparazzi members follow them all the time.

Most of the pictures for which this couple poses together are staged while Kimye is paid. They are expected to present themselves in a certain way, whether they are doing a photo shoot for a magazine cover or being photographed by the press. However, other pictures of them together are actually open. Every now and then they lose their vigilance and they are not 100 percent obsessed with how they look. The results (although there haven’t been very many over the years) are really cute and show them in a really real way.

20 Candid: Kanye is sleeping

Once Kanye fell asleep in the car and Kim took a picture. He actually seems to be dozing, and she probably just thought it would be cute and / or fun to share the moment with the world. It’s sometimes hard to imagine celebrities doing normal and average things, but they’re human, just like us!

19 Staged: You with your family

This picture shows this famous couple with their three oldest children, North, Saint and Chicago. Many family photos, even if they are staged, show smiling faces, intimate moments and a loving body language. However, this feels very stiff and serious (minus the peace sign thrown by the elders!).

18 Candid: you with north

On the other hand, there was a time when Kim and Kanye both looked north and smiled, which felt very natural and open. It is not glamorous. It’s a cute little kid hanging around with his parents looking up at them …

This shot is super cute and special because it definitely shows a softer side to these big stars.

17 Staged: A look into the distance

It’s hard to know what’s really going on here. First, these pictures were taken in a room with wood paneling and an olive-green couch (definitely not the western household).

Second, Kim and Kanye both had similar poses and both just stared into the distance. Do you show your family? Are you trying to look cool?

16 Candid: Sitting while Courtside

This next example appears to be from a basketball game as it looks like the couple is sitting in the yard. You don’t seem to know that a picture is being taken. Kanye looks up at the jumbotron, Kim’s mouth is wide open and these two are actually trapped as if they were real, as if they were staged and posing and as if they were fake.

15 Staged: On a double date

Everyone knows that Kim and Kanye are friends with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. So it makes sense that these four would hang out in real life. Once they had a double date at the Waffle House. Well, they could have really longed for breakfast, or could have done that to attract attention. In any case, this staged photo exists.

14 Candid: During the Met Gala

There have been many photos of this couple at the Met Gala over the years, but there are also some recent photos from this annual event. Before posing on the red carpet (or maybe it was afterwards), Kanye looked at his wife with that face and Kim stared at something as she stood next to her husband.

13 Staged: Celebrating Halloween

When Halloween rolls around, a lot of people dress in costumes, including some celebrities. The West family usually shows several different, elaborate outfits during this spooky time, such as those inspired by extraterrestrials. Obviously, this is a staged picture that exists for this family to demonstrate their annual celebrations.

12 Candid: Family feud

The Kardashian, Jenner and West families have been operating recently Family disputes. Several photos were taken of everyone who participated in this game show, resulting in some more candid pictures of Kim and Kanye. Check them out, smile and have fun with Steve Harvey … How much fun!

11 Staged: running in a hotel

Once upon a time, Kim shared these pictures of her and Kanye walking down a hotel corridor. Why did they do that? Where did they live How far did you run? There are many questions and one thing is certain … this was a planned photo shoot and not just a spontaneous thing they did together.

10 Candid: Out & About

The paparazzi may sometimes go too far with their work, but they are able to take honest pictures of even the most famous stars. For example, this example shows Kim, Kanye and their children on the go. If it were planned, all faces and body language would be more engaging (like removing your fingers from your nose).

9 Staged: At their wedding

When two people get married, there are posing and professional photos that capture the big day, and these two have some of those photos. They pose nicely for the camera, wear their designer clothes and stand in front of an interesting backdrop.

Since this is supposed to be the happiest day in a person’s life, they are sure to smile from the inside!

8 Candid: Go down the aisle

After Kim and Kanye exchanged vows and rings, they walked down the aisle as husband and wife, and this was when they appeared open on their wedding day. It really seems that this was a great, happy and special time for them as they both grin from ear to ear. How sweet.

7 Staged: in designer clothes

Back at the Met Gala, these two looked very posing. Kim wore a metallic silver dress and had his hair combed back. Kanye was wearing a silver, iridescent jacket and had creepy contacts in her eyes. They look almost like wax figures here because they are so stiff and quiet!

6 Candid: act stupid

As already mentioned and as the world knows, Kim is there Keep up with the Kardashians and she’s pretty active on social media. Kanye, on the other hand, is more private and rarely appears on the show or on her social accounts. Therefore, the rare images that show that they are silly together are simply priceless.

5 Staged: In this selfie

When Kim shares photos with her husband, they are often staged, like in this selfie.

Kim makes a sweet face towards Kanye, and he actually looks quite bored and doesn’t seem to be involved in the process of taking pictures at all. It could have been a spontaneous moment, but it feels forced and unnatural.

4 Candid: smile at each other

This couple has been together on so many red carpets and they usually both look very serious at those times. In this picture they both look into each other’s eyes and smile at each other! This is another rare example that is just too cute not to share.

3 Staged: With artificial snow

It seems like Kim and Kanye once posed with artificial snow … and then pretended to have fallen asleep? Whatever is going on, it is clear that this is a planned and posed picture. At least Kanye has a little grin in it as if he was entertained by the idea of ​​playing Opossum!

2 Candid: With T-Swift

We’re not going to go into all the dramas by Kim and Kanye against Taylor Swift at the moment … we’ll just show this photo of the three together. You talked. They smiled. Apparently they were real to each other and not just posing for the cameras in the wrong way. Seemingly.

1 Staged: Posing for the cameras

Here is a final picture of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posing conspicuously for photographers at an event. They could have put their arms around each other’s waist and smiled, but they are not. They opted for different directions while doing some sophisticated facial expressions.

