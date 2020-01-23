10 plotlines that we hope are in Black Widow (and 5 that shouldn’t be)

2019 was a remarkable year for Marvel. Three successful films have been released this year – “Captain Marvel”, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home”. At the same time, we cannot forget that “Endgame” managed to win the title at the global box office with a total volume of $ 2.798 billion.

Indeed, 2019 was a banner year for Marvel and now fans understandably want more. Fortunately, it’s only a matter of months before fans grow. This is because “Black Widow” will be released in theaters in a few months.

Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, has become a popular figure in the MCU. And so it’s only natural that so many theories have been put forward about the plot of this upcoming film. Here are 10 that we hope are true and five that we don’t:

15 Include: Hawkeye will appear and we will finally know what happened in Budapest

If you’ve been tracking the MCU for a while, you know that Hawkeye and Black Widow have become best friends. However, their relationship was complicated at the beginning. As Natasha previously said, the SHIELD agent was originally sent to kill her. Fortunately, he didn’t, and instead Hawkeye decided to take Natasha under his wing. Since then they have fought side by side, also in Budapest. And now we want to know more than ever what happened there.

14 Included: We will see how Natasha separated from Falcon and Captain America

Since the news of the film has been released, it has been confirmed that the events of “Black Widow” will take place sometime after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and before “Avengers: Infinity War”. At this time, Natasha was on the run with Captain America and Falcon. And so fans would probably want to know why and how she broke up with the other two Avengers.

13 Omit: Something will happen that will lead to “ant people and the wasp”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” ended pretty much like “Infinity War”. Some characters turned to dust after the snap. And so there are some who believe that “Black Widow” could somehow be associated with the second “Ant-Man” film. However, we believe that this is confusing rather than entertaining.

12 Included: Tony Stark will help Natasha

Natasha betrayed Tony Stark during the events of the “Civil War”. However, it’s hard to imagine that Stark would still be pretty angry with Black Widow if she tried to calm down. So it would make sense that he would try to help this former Russian spy. Maybe that’s why Natasha managed to get to Europe?

11 Includes: Iron Maiden as the film’s main villain

Because of the trailers, Black Widow’s ultimate enemy in the film appears to be the task master. But what if it isn’t? What if it turns out to be someone she’s really close to? Maybe someone like Melina Vostokoff and Iron Maiden? According to a Reddit post, there could be a conspiracy that “prevents Melina from reactivating the Black Widow program and ruining the lives of more young women.”

10 Omit: Black widow gets possession of some pym particles

This theory emerged from the release of some new “Black Widow” funk-pops toys. According to the post, the character appears both in street clothes and in a white suit. More importantly, a photo of the toy shows that the figure appears to contain pym particles. If so, why didn’t Natasha mention that they encountered them when discussing time travel during the events of “Endgame”?

9 Include: There could be a face-off between Melina and Captain America

After all, the two have met in the past. According to Marvel, “Vostokoff helped defeat Captain America and Paladin when they tried to infiltrate Superia’s ship. Captain America ultimately thwarted the conspiracy and most of the Femizons dissolved, but Vostokoff belonged to a smaller group, with Superia as their proxy stayed together. “

8 Include: We’ll see how Melina resented Natasha

Melina and Natasha go back a long way, but they weren’t exactly the best relationship. According to Marvel, “Iron Maiden (Melina Vostokoff) despised the legendary Russian spy defector, the Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff), in whose shadow she lived. As a freelance agent, Vostokoff was one of several commissioned to murder the widow, including Black Lotus, ‘Deadshot’ Darrance, N’Kama, Kono Sanada and Snapdragon. “

7 Omit: Nick Fury will save the day at the end

Sure, Nick Fury really likes Natasha. This is essentially the reason why he continued to send them on critical missions. The idea that Fury would come to Russia to save Natasha from the task master or anyone else is just ridiculous. Sure, we’d love to see how the character makes a cameo, but he wouldn’t have to save. Natasha is able to free herself from all chaos.

6 Includes: The story of the Black Widow with the Winter Soldier is revealed

Do you remember the time when Natasha had to fight Bucky Barnes after being activated in the “Civil War”? The two argue until Bucky tries to strangle Black Widow. And as she tried to breathe, she said, “You could at least recognize me.” Well, if you had read some Marvel comics, you would know that these words could have a deeper meaning.

5 Includes: Black widows train Yelena to be a future avenger

From the trailer it is easy to see that Natasha’s sister Yelena Belova could also take on the role of the black widow in the Avengers. After all, they had the same education when they grew up. At the same time, she is also a great fighter. We hope Black Widow tells her more about the Avengers and that Yelena is considering joining the team in the future.

4 Omit: Black widow meets a red hulk

There are some reports that Natasha will be forced to compete with the Red Hulk. Incidentally, in the comics this is none other than General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross. If you can remember, that’s exactly why some of the Avengers went into hiding after the events of the “Civil War.” Sure, it makes sense for Thunderbolt Ross to appear in the film considering his timeline. However, there would be little point in turning him into the Red Hulk at this point.

3 Include: Someone is trying to take Natasha out and force her to go home

As a former KGB agent, Natasha probably doesn’t want to go back home. Unless she had no choice. Well, Black Widow is clearly found on the way home in the film. And we suspect this could be because someone tried it in their life initially. In this case, it would make sense that she also wanted to part with Captain America and Falcon so as not to endanger her unnecessarily.

2 Include: We get a better insight into the relationship between Black Widow and Taskmaster

In the trailers, Black Widow only seems to struggle with the task master. He appears to be the main villain in the upcoming film. Interestingly, it seems that Taskmaster’s hatred of Natasha is huge. According to We Got This Covered, this character was once an ally of Romanoffs S.H.I.E.D. Past. “Hopefully we’ll find out more in the film.

1 Omit: It will turn out that Natasha didn’t really die in the “Endgame”

It is also said that the upcoming film “Black Widow” will somehow show that Natasha did not really sacrifice her life during the events of “Endgame”. Even if it were great if this character stayed alive, we feel that it would only invalidate the supposedly big sacrifice that Natasha ended up making.

