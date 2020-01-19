10 problems with the 2020 Honda CR-V (and 10 things that make it great)

New cars come on the market every year to get consumers on the road, and the best in the market are able to do so on a consistent basis. One thing that people like to see is that they are a model for a while and are establishing themselves as one of the best in the area. However, most models disappear after the time, but models like the Honda CR-V can do so many things.

Known as a solid family option, the Honda CR-V is a stable competitor in the market for people who want to get their hands on it. From today’s perspective, not much has changed in the Honda CR-V 2020.

To make things nice and easy, we’ll look at the pros and cons that come with a new CR-V.

20 fast acceleration (great)

When buying a vehicle, many people pay attention to acceleration, and it is only that the new CR-V excels in this area. Since this is positive for the ride, there will be people who take a second look at it when walking around the property.

19 Bad touchscreen (problem)

It is annoying. Buying a modern car means getting modern amenities, and any car that is missing in this area will be a little blacked out by people. The new CR-V has a poor touchscreen, which means drivers who handle it get annoyed over time.

18 Economical fuel consumption (great)

Talk about a phenomenal positive for this vehicle. Any family that wants to buy a new car will definitely want something that has good fuel economy as it saves money over time and makes commuting easier. This is one aspect of the CR-V that scores excellent marks.

17 Minimal technical features (problem)

A modern car needs to have a solid set of technical features so that it feels like something from that time and can keep up with the competition, and any drive that is missing here will be a disappointment. Unfortunately, the new CR-V cannot compete with its competitors in this area.

16 spacious interior (great)

As we mentioned earlier, there will be families looking at a vehicle like this because it has room for all family members and their friends. Fortunately, the CR-V has a lot of space in the interior, which plays a major role in the decision.

15 weak brakes (problem)

This is a red flag that cannot be ignored. The CR-V has a lot to offer, but in terms of breaks, it’s weaker in this section than some other vehicles on the market. This will of course cause some parents to hesitate.

14 Great Freight Capacity (Great)

Not only can this car hold a decent amount of people while offering them some space, but it can also accommodate a decent amount of cargo because of its capacity. So not only friends can come along, but also all the necessities for the trip.

13 leather seats are not standard (problem)

Drivers who want some of the finer things with this ride will have to pay the money for an upgraded model because the base model is bare bones. Leather seats make for a great and comfortable ride, but they’re not standard on the CR-V.

12 comfortable ride (great)

Comfort is a big deal when driving, and there are few things worse than being stuck in a crowded car, which is uncomfortable for everyone. The 2020 Honda CR-V is known for offering a comfortable ride, making it a desirable option for all consumers.

11 Not too much driving fun (problem)

Well, this may not be a bargain for most people, but it is something to consider. The new CR-V is a comfortable companion, but driving around is no fun, so to speak. Boring is usually safe with which a person cannot go wrong.

10 Good handling (great)

Driving a car that is comfortable is one thing, but if the car is driving poorly, a person will have difficulty getting comfortable. Cars with excellent driving behavior find a unique way to calm the driver down here, and people who buy the new CR-V are pampered here.

9 Limited personalization (problem)

Many people who buy cars want to be able to do their own thing with it and make it something they imagine. This is an area where the new CR-V is missing because there is not a lot of personalization here. It is exactly what it is for consumers.

8 ample storage areas (Great)

There are so many things to like about this ride, and as we have noticed, the spacious interior allows people to use it to the fullest. It is known that there is enough storage space so that the driver can accommodate everything he needs for the journey.

7 Not suitable for off-roaders (problem)

Some have said that CR-V stands for compact recreational vehicle, but this should not be taken too literally in the 2020 model. Even if this model has a certain size, it is not very suitable for off-road use. Therefore, people outside may want to choose their places.

6 Affordable (Great)

Above all, people who want to buy a new vehicle will focus on the price. After all, nobody wants to get rid of the feeling that he was just ripped off. Fortunately, the affordable price of the Honda CR-V is a solid option for many.

5 Towing capacity (problem)

While the CR-V doesn’t look like a car that should be able to tow things around, there will be times when people may need to upgrade and transport something. It can have a lot of space inside, but the towability for this model is definitely missing.

4 Solid Engine (Great)

Every car on the road must run well with a solid engine if it wants to keep up with the rest and be something worth buying. The new CR-V features a solid engine, which means it should be a car that lasts a long time.

3 Simple exterior (problem)

There is nothing wrong with the exterior of the Honda CR-V, but nothing special either. It looks good, but it doesn’t stand out from other things on the street. People who want something with a bit of flash won’t be impressed by this special ride.

2 Good reliability (great)

This is the big one that most people have been waiting for, and we’re happy to say that the Honda CR-V is known for its good reliability. This means that a family who wants to buy this car can calm down on the street.

1 all-wheel drive is not standard (problem)

Most people will take over the standard functions of a car and won’t trip too much on other things that can be added. The CR-V is not equipped with all-wheel drive as standard. However, we don’t assume that this is a deal breaker for most buyers.

