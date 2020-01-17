10 questions for ... Kris Robbens, Marketing Manager GB & I of the Coca-Cola Company

To showcase the personalities of the people behind the media and marketing sector, The Drum talks to people who bring the industry closer to them and what insights and life experiences they can offer the rest of us. This week’s 10 questions go to Kris Robbens, Marketing Manager for Great Britain and Ireland at the Coca-Cola Company

What was your very first job?

I spent many of my summers in my hometown in Belgium. It was a great experience because I was able to deal with people and different products firsthand, and that has been invaluable ever since.

Then my first office job at Unilever in Belgium was as part of a graduation program. It was a brilliant setup that offered the opportunity to switch through various functions, from field service to category to brand management.

Which industry buzzword annoys you the most?

These are terms that are used frequently, such as “millennial” or “gen z”. I’ve studied social sciences, and although I know that we need to simplify and manage the audience, I think this is the least consumer-oriented approach, because instead it can overlook individual differences and fail to grasp what we really have in common. I have always been careful to define a generation based on an often broad outside view. Instead, I think there are so many other interesting definitions

Who do you find most interesting to follow on social media?

While I’m on social media, I’m more inspired by broader elements. I hear a lot of TED lectures and love the breadth of topics, discussions and opinions shared by so many people from different industries. At a time when there is a lot of debate and uncertainty, it is interesting to hear about different innovations and trends, and that stimulates your mind to think positively, differently and creatively.

I am also a big fan of mindbullets from futureworld.org, a weekly publication of possible future scenarios. Your brain is really struggling to think about “what if”.

The highlight of your career (so far?)

The highlight was the experience of the power of diversity of thought and how this then led to incredible ideas. I am also very happy that I have so much variety in my job. Less than two days at Coca-Cola are the same: I had the opportunity to work in countries around the world, learn from different colleagues, and work with a number of great brands, each with its own identity. My biggest fear in my professional life is boredom, and I consider myself incredibly happy that I have never been bored in my career.

What kind of technology can you not do without?

In addition to my phone, noise canceling headphones! I use it every day on the way to work and for the necessary moments of reflection. I am also learning Spanish and really enjoy Duolingo. It is a brilliant app whose gamification element supports learning in a fun and creative way.

Who or what did you have as a teenager on your bedroom wall?

I’m really inspired by music and photography, so it was a mix of the two. I not only showed Björk out of love for her music, I also studied photography. I also had posters of my favorites, especially Andreas Gursky, a German photographer. His work is all about challenging and changing perspectives. At first glance, this looks like a realistic picture, but you can tell that it has been manipulated and you can look at it in so many different ways. It completely distorts the perspective and you can look at it for hours.

What will soon have to change in advertising?

Everything and nothing. If you are really consumer-centric, you must always be open to the changing mindset of the consumer and therefore make changes, flexibility and innovation with them. On the other hand, a brand is like a good friend. You buy it first and foremost, it needs to be consistent, reliable, and available while it is pleasantly challenging.

What is (in your opinion) the biggest film / album / book of your life?

I read Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens earlier this year and think about it every day. The book combines the beauty of nature and care, but extends it to a whole new level by combining it with archeology, history and human science to summarize it into a short history of mankind. It’s awesome.

Which industry event should you not miss every year and why?

I recently attended the The Marketing Society Awards when Coca-Cola received the Iconic Brand Award, which honored the most iconic brand in the past 60 years. It was a great evening and we were very excited to be awarded.

What was the best advice you have ever received?

Start with the why, end with the why and ask five times why.

One of the lessons I learned from studying social science was that what consumers say is not always what they feel and mean. So data is important, but you also need to consider the “why” behind the numbers. For example, social norms and expectations can make people feel like they have to answer a question in a certain way. Understanding their motivations at the beginning, in the middle and at the end is therefore the key to real insights for the consumer.