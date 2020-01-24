10 questions for ... Peter Dolukhanov, founder and CEO of Decoded Consulting

To showcase the personalities of the people behind the media and marketing sector, The Drum talks to people who bring the industry closer to them and what insights and life experiences they can offer the rest of us. This week’s 10 questions are for Peter Dolukhanov, founder and CEO of Decoded Consulting.

What was your first job

I had a few rounds of paper when I was growing up. I consider my first real job as a DJ – I started in some bars, switched to radio and clubs before I organized and promoted my own club nights. Newcastle has always had a fantastic music scene and I always enjoy looking back on my years there.

Which industry buzzword annoys you the most?

Disorder. Our industry loves to transform, disrupt and innovate – especially on many pitch decks that I read. Certainly there have been a number of disruptive companies – think Uber, Netflix and Deliveroo – but many companies are very successful without necessarily being disruptive.

I believe that we are tirelessly focusing on creating the best user-centric digital products and services that add value, rather than chasing after disruptions.

Who do you find most interesting to follow on social media?

I have always enjoyed reading and listening to Scott Galloway @profgalloway. His Twitter account and blog posts offer a refreshing, humorous and intelligent view of technology, business and politics.

Highlight of your career (so far?)

My career has lasted over 20 years and I was lucky enough to work with incredibly talented individuals, powerful teams, innovative technology and ambitious customers.

A few highlights are new territory on the Internet and on mobile devices in the beginning, the takeover of my start-up by Karmarama and the implementation of the world’s first AI-moderated debate at SXSW.

However, working with Channel4 and launching 4oD on iPad and iPhone in 2011 was an unforgettable and generally amazing experience. Working with Channel4 was an absolute pleasure and our team created a beautiful user experience and mature application given the mobile video restrictions at the time. It was incredibly rewarding to watch the quick introduction and see how people use and talk about the application.

What kind of technology can you not do without?

I am firmly anchored in the Apple ecosystem – on my laptop, tablet, phone and my watch. I’ll pick out that the AirPods Pro is an integral part of my day-to-day work – from playing podcasts to making calls to excellent noise canceling features for such a small form factor – this is invaluable for focused work. Combined with just the cellular Apple Watch – I’m still amazed at how I can stay connected with just one watch and tiny headphones.

Who or what did you have as a teenager on your bedroom wall?

I wasn’t a big fan of music or movie posters. I remember my mother giving me a collection of M.C. Escher mini posters that I loved. Maybe this was the beginning of my passion for the combination of technology and design.

What will soon have to change in advertising?

Being a technologist through and through by an incredible, creative agency gave me insight into the world of brand advertising and marketing. The effectiveness of creativity for business performance compared to generally poorly executed targeted digital advertising shows that data alone is never enough. However, the power of creativity and brand building combined with a data-driven marketing approach can lead to incredible results.

What is (in your opinion) the biggest film / album / book of your life?

Masters at Work’s Nuyorican Soul is a timeless album that I played during my DJ years and that I still listen to regularly – it marked a wonderful era of the soulful house.

Which industry event should you not miss every year and why?

Due to the quality and differentiation of the content, SxSW is one I strive to participate in. and really interesting characters that I meet every year. In the UK, Phil Jones’ digital podge is the highlight of the events calendar and a great way to end a year and meet industry peers.

What was the best advice you have ever received?

I firmly believe Steve Jobs’ quote: “It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.” In my experience, the combination of talent, flat organizational structures and agile teams leads to better collaboration and business performance.