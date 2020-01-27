It doesn’t take much these days to become a reality television star. From Justin Timberlake to Paris Hilton, the wonderful world of reality television has been the stage for a number of celebrities in recent decades. Even the super-boy Ryan Gosling started his career on the reality TV ladder.

Although you can make a lot of money initially with Reality TV, it is very important to stay in the game and remain reasonably relevant. You really need to have at least one talent or something that will make you memorable to do it in the industry. As a result, many have bombarded everything from rich superstars driving Ferraris to less wealthy Z-listeners with rusty buckets.

Here are 10 reality TV stars who drive fancy cars (and 6 who drive thugs).

16 Kendall Jenner, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS (fantasy)

via pinterest

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their expensive and chic cars. However, since most family members opted for modern and luxurious engines, Kendall Jenner opted for the classic and sophisticated look. Jenner is currently driving a bespoke 1969 Chevrolet Camara SS convertible, a car that brought her a whopping $ 50,000, but she wouldn’t notice.

RELATED: 20 photos of Kendall Jenner when she thought no one was watching

15 DJ Pauly D, Rolls-Royce Ghost (Funny)

via celebritycarsblog

DJ Pauly D is best known for his DJ skills and is a prominent member of the successful reality TV show Jersey Shore. Over the years, Pauly D has pretty much collected the car collection.

For example, he currently owns a Lamborghini Aventador, a Cadillac Escalade and a Lamborghini Gallardo. However, it is his Rolls-Royce Ghost that takes the top spot. The car has a 6.6-liter V12 engine with an output of 603 hp.

14 Kim Kardashian, Mercedes G500 4×4 (chic)

over the sun

Kim Kardashian lives and breathes glamor. It is therefore not surprising that she currently owns a Mercedes G500 4×4, of course together with a suitable dress. Kim’s husband, rapper Kayne West, surprised Kim with the gift that was immediately posted on Instagram: “I just came out of the gym and was surprised by this new baby. I loved it so much in Miami and kept talking about it. “

13 Kylie Jenner, Mercedes G-Wagon 4×4 (fantasy)

about mercedesblog

Kylie Jenner probably has the best car collection in the Kardashian-Jenner family. Yes, Kylie’s collection includes a $ 3 Bugatti Chiron and an extremely rare LaFerrari Aperta.

However, your bright orange Mercedes G500 4×4 gets the most attention. That’s right, Kylie has changed the paintwork to celebrate summer and is supposed to change as soon as winter hits.

12 Paris Hilton, pink Bentley Continental GT (chic)

about Slaylebrity

Paris Hilton likes pink, so it only makes sense that her car is pink too. Paris shocked the world as early as 2008 when it painted its $ 200,000 Bentley Continental GT with a pink coat of paint. Love it or hate it, you have to do something to Paris. Where else would you ever see a pink Bentley?

11 Blac Chyna, Ferrari 488 Spider (fantasy)

via Yahoo

Blac Chyna is best known for having Rob Kardashian’s baby. After a rough breakup and an even tougher time with the media, Chyna gave herself a brand new Ferrari 488 Spider. Not only does the car look extremely beautiful, it can also go from 0 to 60 miles an hour in just three seconds.

RELATED: 20 Flattering Photos of Rob Kardashian That Make Blac Chyna Miss Him

10 Gwen Stefani, Porsche Panamera (fantasy)

about gotceleb

Over the years, pop star Gwen Stefani was best known as a judge at The Voice. Because of her success, Stefani has many cars in her name, including the beautiful and elegant Porsche Panamera.

The car, valued at around $ 200,000, is much smaller than you would expect, but you know what they say: size doesn’t matter when it comes to sports cars.

9 Caitlyn Jenner, Porsche GT3 RS (chic)

via pinterest

Caitlyn Jenner is a well-known car enthusiast and has had some great cars over the years to prove it. After her move, however, Caitlyn announced that she wanted a new car and therefore a new plan. The car she chose? A Porsche GT3 RS, of course! The car was the first vehicle Caitlyn bought after she came out and told the world that she had changed.

8 Kris Jenner, Range Rover (fantasy)

about perezhilton

Kris Jenner seems to change vehicles every week. Right, Kris recently bought a shiny black Range Rover SUV. However, Kris got bored quickly and had it cut to a matte black finish. Kris also owns a number of other expensive and luxurious vehicles, such as a Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible for $ 200,000.

RELATED: 20 Photos of Kris Jenner’s Transformation Over the Years

7 Simon Cowell, Bugatti Veyron (fantasy)

about silver arrows

Simon Cowell is a well-known transmission and has had a number of expensive and luxurious cars over the years. However, it’s the Bugatti Veyron that seems to be his favorite, with Cowell often hovering behind the wheel in Los Angeles. The car, which cost a whopping $ 1.6 million, is one of the most common purchases for Hollywood A-Listers.

6 Justin Timberlake, Volkswagen Jetta (racket)

about cashroadster

Justin Timberlake started life as a Disney kid in the 90s, only to become really famous through the pop band NSYNC. After Timberlake went alone and then into the cinema, he started making big money.

For some reason, Timberlake doesn’t seem to be spending money on cars and has been portrayed with a Volkswagen Jetta in recent years, a car that only costs $ 16,000. This is pocket money for JT!

5 Steve-O, Nissan Versa (racket)

about motortrend

Let’s face it, we all tuned in to Jackass to see Steve-O. Steve-O was the real mind behind the popular television show and shocked the audience with often dangerous pranks. Though he made a fair amount on the show, he got off of spending it on cars. Instead, Steve-O is a big fan of the Nissan Versa, a car that is said to meet its vegan needs.

4 Ryan Gosling, Toyota Prius (racket)

via globemail

Ryan Gosling started his career at the popular The Mickey Mouse Club with Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. The club obviously had something in the water because it made all four exceptionally famous. Although Gosling could rake the big bucks, he still drives a somewhat cheap and boring Toyota Prius.

3 Chase Rice, 1985 Chevrolet Silverado (racket)

about motortrend

Chase Rice was originally famous in the reality TV hit Survivor. Since then, Rice has become a successful country musician. As a country star, Rich is also interested in a pickup, as his 1985 Chevy Silverado proves.

Unfortunately, the broken truck is a shadow of what it used to be and urgently needs an upgrade. However, Rice recently claimed that he loved it because it was made the same year he was born, hence the connection.

2 Scheana Shay, 2016 Ford Explorer (racket)

via celebritycarsblog

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay obviously prefers to spend her money on other things. Shay recently bought a Ford Explorer, a car that is so boring and old that it has nothing really interesting to say. In fact, the car is so bad that it has been at the end of controversy since its inception and has been criticized for a number of things like safety issues and reliability.

1 Jeremey Clarkson, Ford Focus (racket)

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremey Clarkson lives and breathes cars. But he also has a lot of opinions. Some may not agree with everything Clarkson says, but you can’t deny that he knows what he’s talking about – most of the time anyway.

Clarkson recently announced that although he has a car collection that others would likely kill for, he still mostly drives his Ford Focus. In fact, Clarkson often claims that the Ford Focus is the best car out there and is unlikely to be beaten.

NEXT: 19 German cars you shouldn’t buy … because you can never find parts

Next

The 2020 Mustang GT is better than these 8 American sports cars (but not these 7 others)



About the author

Kristy is an enthusiastic reader with a penchant for classics and thrillers. The real crime is her television show, and cars are her secret passion. Kristy writes everything from tricks to non-fiction to fiction and poetry.

More about Kristy Law