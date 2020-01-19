10 reasons for a career in craft

No matter whether you are planning your career path as a high school student or are already working in the workforce and are looking for a change, you should think about the craft. Here are 10 reasons why.

1. There is currently a great need for skilled workers

Brendon Barnard, economist at Indeed Canada, explains: “Employers are increasingly looking for skilled craftspeople. In the third quarter of 2019, vacancies in industrial, electrical and construction industries rose by 51% compared to four years and in maintenance and plant operations by 78%. “That’s what Denise Devlin-Li, chair of the School of Apprenticeship, said and hears Skilled Trades at George Brown College, too. “Some of our faculties are employers themselves, and they tell me they have trouble finding workers,” she says. “And some of the larger companies and organizations that we bring in here repeatedly emphasize that they are now really understaffed – and that is delaying projects. They assume that there will be even stronger demand in the future. “

2. Your annual salary could be $ 75,000 or more

The craft is known for its solid salaries. A Statistics Canada report published in December 2018 found that skilled artisans had an average income of $ 52,030 when certified, although some companies, such as B. Offered $ 60,000 in Ontario wages for high performance equipment technicians, steamfitter pipefitter, and industrial mill builders. After four years of certification, income can increase significantly. The average income of the industrial mill builders was $ 99,000, while the steamfitter pipefitter and heavy-duty equipment technicians had an average income of $ 105,620 and $ 107,220, respectively.

3. Education is accessible (and you can be paid for it)

For most professions, trainees can earn while learning. The training is measured in one-year periods – the trainees work 80% to 85% in the workplace and spend the rest on lessons in the classroom. The number of training periods required varies depending on the profession, but most take between two and five years. The trainees are paid for their work and earn a percentage of a traveller’s salary, depending on how much training they have completed. While the training involves some costs in advance, the government offers grants, credits, and deductions to offset your investment.

4. With Red Seal certification, you can travel the country or even the world

When trainees are certified under the Red Seal Interprovincial Standards Program, they receive the qualification of a specialist in the province. Employers know that they have been trained to the same strict standards regardless of which province or territory they come from. This means that they are not restricted to a region or a country. “There is a lot of portability in the trade. If you have an electrician certificate, you can move west. You can also move to the United States. You can even travel to other countries like Ireland or Australia,” says Devlin-Li.

5. The craft develops with technological innovations

Technology influences craftsmanship more than in any other sector. According to Tom McLean, director of the Aboriginal Skilled Workers Association, this means new and exciting opportunities. “New devices with new technology and new working methods are being installed in all areas,” he says. “The new devices and system installations use a machine-to-machine interface. Automation and electrification require new skills – the work that electricians, mill builders, pipe builders and many other tradesmen are now doing is a complete change from the days when everything was made on site. “

6. There is room for people with different abilities

According to Devlin-Li, it is a misunderstanding that you have to be physically strong, that you have to be able to pick up large pieces of wood or pipe and carry them yourself when it comes to construction and crafts. But some of the technologies are better now and some of the building methods are different, so you don’t always have to have that physical strength. Of course there are always options. “In addition, many industries in the service or automotive sectors do not require strength at all.

7. There are many opportunities for advancement

Companies are increasingly looking for employees who have experience with the tools for other tasks in their company. According to Kael Campbell, president of Red Seal Recruiting, a craft agency specializing in the craft sector, some companies promote mobility when they hire candidates. “One of the largest companies in the world, Cummings, produces diesel engines. All over the world, they are really trying to find a way for the diesel engine mechanic to eventually step into engineering or service management roles, or to do business in the human resources field, ”he says. “They are really trying to build this into their (recruitment) – that there are opportunities for transportation within the company.”

8th. Some stores are resistant to recessions

Of course, no branch can completely avoid layoffs. However, Campbell says some industries are particularly resilient, especially if they “have a broader customer base.” “Someone who is involved in the installation of services can work for large building facilities, maintenance companies or for the installation of residential buildings. Because you can only cut the maintenance budget so far, ”he says. “If your toilet is leaking in your house or (in the office), you have to have it repaired.”

9. There is a greater variety of professions than many people realize

There are 140 designated trades in Ontario alone and more than 300 in Canada – and some might surprise you. Development workers, child and youth workers, landscape gardeners and cooks are considered to be crafts.

10th Job satisfaction is high – as is job security

According to a 2019 report commissioned by the Ontario Residential Construction Council, 65% of companies in the Greater Toronto area rated their job satisfaction on a scale of 1 to 10 with 8 to 10 stability of these jobs. “Lower unemployment rates in the maintenance and equipment industries suggest higher job security for these types of functions,” says Barnard.