10 Revelations Of “Celebrities” That Can Shock You

We were nearing the last line of the ride, the twisty ride was “Memorist” and I, for one, was absolutely shaking with joy! Until now, the murder has caused the killing, and those who kill even more people are killed, and all just a game of cat and mouse murder in the middle of the puzzle that continues to grow so large. There are several red herrings, but Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho) are more reliable, and the profiler genius we, Han Sun Mi (Lee Se Young) gradually larger mystery while also suffering parents cope. ‘murder.

It is now a very good ride, with the chase and gasoline to the left and right. So, as we prepare for what will be the final episode of the episode, here are some more exciting revelations.

Warning: Spoiler! Spoilers everywhere! Like, seriously, the main villain from episode 1 to 12 ahead! You have been warned.

When we see someone running towards Ye Rim that was missed

The last half of the episode is all kind of scary, so we see the incident of a kidnapped girl. And when Ye Rim saw the chance to escape, she jumped, stepping into the crawl space as we felt the tension mount. She was safe out of the crawl space and out into the open, but as she breathed a sigh of relief, the shadow walked up to her and we saw that he was holding a hammer. What a cruelty, look at your arm with a hammer in contrast to a good gold horizon; The hopeful explosion was just two seconds ago.

As Dong Baek continues

Then we find out that the true mastermind of the kidnapper is a famous and powerful cult leader called Park Ki Dan (Lee Seung Chul). Like any true cult leader, Park Ki Dan is charismatic and confident in how he sees leadership he sees from his followers. She convinced them around if the pekahehe Dong Baek comes from the devil, and they wear the prosecution with the help of followers. The evidence was destroyed before being analyzed, but it looks like the guys are good on the wall, Dong Baek using live television audience to its advantage. (The hearing is related to the validity of the memory balance).

Dong Baek drops a bomb right about Park Ki Dan and insists on all bad actions. The survivor, despite endangering Dong Baek, successfully unleashed a wave of chaos on the people and Sun Mi finally managed to secure Park Ki Dan’s opening. Rank all fun to watch, and you can feel your heart racing with, to know if the guys are good things eventually get traction against Dan Park and Ki.

When a murderer is killed

Unfortunately, before he could take a good justice on Park Ki And, someone else will bring justice, by way of a more rugged. In essence, Park Ki Dan was blamed for the death of a hammer. And when Dong Baek is brought to scan the memories of the witnesses (he has trouble remembering the details), he realizes that none of the memories are related to the murder. “As someone who takes the view that,” said Dong Baek. And now and then, we know this mystery is bigger than anything I have seen so far and it is itchy to see more!

While studying about a man named Jin Jae Kyu

Finally, we find that killer killing Ki Park and also punish other people, especially people who are causing harm to others. At the scene of each murder, the killer couldn’t figure out who the next victim was, and he started a very small game of cat and mouse. While there were a few swaps along the way, the team of investigators finally found one of the number one suspects – Jin Jae Kyu, a keynote caller who doubled all the suspects’ boxes.

As Jin Jae Kyu’s story unfolds, you have to admit that it was one of the enemies. He claimed that he could hear the word of the god and thus knew about the murder in front of him. The way he is supposed to be and drone every time he “hears” something as scary as heck, and you can’t help but wonder if he hears something or if he just does (psychologically). In addition, the background is fine, what was sent to a mental institution at a young age, and later had a wife trying to kill him for her inheritance (and even trying to kill her own grandson).

Jin Jae Kyu breaks up with his wife and learns not only about their relationship, but also about murder.

Everything was so good, and everything about Jin Jae Kyu’s bow was a roller coaster ride. Also, the main prop for actor Jo Han Chul for doing a fantastic job.

If we get confirmation that there is more than one workforce

The idea that another human being was brought in early, at the time of the murder of Park Ki Dan and the witnesses could be recalled. But as new evidence emerged, those who have good character “magical” to science or tricks played by the killer. So, if we were actually witnessing the different workforce that was on display (we even saw the wispy CGI effects associated with it), I’d be floor!

The most powerful human being can erase memories. Though … why would he even stop those two tracks? Hmmm

No doubt, this again reflects the fact that there is now a powerful human being on every side. And more worryingly, Dong Baek’s strength seems to be weaker than the other side.

As he gradually saw the Shinbae open

After some detective work, the team of investigators finally finds out that Jin Jae Kyu – who is still Executter and responsible for the murders since 20 years ago (and also Sun Mi’s father) – is not responsible for the death that he has now. started from Ki Dan Park. Instead, he became an ally for another nut, called The Eraser. This led to our detectives discovering a horrific incident from 20 years ago where seven vicious campus kids attacked and beat one to death. The incident that occurred in the Shinbae (hence the “Shinbae incident”) is considered to be the first of its kind to appear for the first time and to be the catalyst for all these events.

When we know where the Eraser is all about

I need an eraser to clear the image in my head. * cough *

Sick and tired of playing defense, guys are good plans that reflect complicated to try and lure the Eraser out so they could come down. He knew he wanted Jin Jae Kyu to die, so he used the bait; but in fact, he returned home from the hospital and went to a safe site with SWAT guarding him.

The eraser even pre-programmed the hack to take down all communication lines and force the blackout literally, but even then, our detectives went through the motions. And when we see someone who walks down the corridor and into the hospital room Jin Jae Kyu, we continue to warn that it’s not easy. And we are right. She mentioned as one of the deck, and Eraser will not be near the house. Instead, he was a target. The Firefighters are SWAT members with the task of guarding Jin Jae Kyu. * Insert gases *

When he last saw the crack in Chief Lee’s phase

In episode 11, the detective is interrupted by discovering the mystery of the Shinbae incident. And there are still other murder (I think) The Eraser, we reduce the view where the random annoying woman who has been through while sliding them with a black hoodie through violent attacks.

He came back, got his hoodie, and the camera pan revealed his face to be… Deputy Chief Lee (Jo Sung Ha)! Personally, I doubt he was actually The Eraser, as it was only episode 11 and it was too early for this drama to open a trump card. However, he has a dark pattern on him, and from what I’ve seen before, he’s hiding everything. He certainly didn’t go up as he wanted.

When we know what “prairie” means

During the last episode, we got a little closer to Dong Baek’s background. More specifically, his relationship with the girl prevented him from committing suicide, and later encouraged him to become acquainted with the leaders.

Dong Baek is really upset with this girl, but one night (seven years ago) he didn’t disappear. As we text and call Dong Baek, we see his name stored on the phone – “초원” (which literally translates to grass or a promise).

Suddenly (at least for the audience), Jin Jae Kyu’s message to Sun Mi made all the sense: “The eraser was hidden in Dong Baek’s past.”

“You have to find it. Don’t forget it. Prairie.”

When Dong Baek abducted Deputy Chief Lee

Dong Baek and Sun Mi know that The Eraser has a forearm in the arm, and while searching for the suspect, they find that Deputy Chief Lee has such a scar. The puzzle pieces slowly fall into place and he becomes the number one suspect. He stepped into his post and the two had the biggest buzz (at least, what they looked like. You can’t count on the value of his face with this twisty show).

Dong Baek can scan the memories of Deputy Chief Lee and see what (supposedly) happened to the Shinbae incident 20 years ago. While it is true that Deputy Chief Lee was on the scene, he was also ridiculed and mocked. While removing the furry straps, the college students also attacked each other.

After being caught on the cross and not breathing for a moment, he found the boy next to him. And the kids who (supposedly) killed the college kids and then the Exterminators – nothing else, Dong Dong! * dum dum duuuuuum *

So, how much have you felt about the “Memorist” thus far? Do you keep that twisty look? And do you enjoy the following two as much as I do? Leave a comment below, and give us your best endgame theory!

Best trick of the year!

Catch the latest episode of “Memorist”:

