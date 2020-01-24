10 rumored Disney projects that we hope will happen (and 10 we can’t wait for)

Walt Disney Studios have grown to become the third largest film production company in the world after the takeover of Marvel Entertainment in 2009, LucasFilm in 2012 and all 21st Century Fox film units in 2018. Last year alone, Walt Disney Studios released only 13 films and recorded 33.48% of all box office revenue for the year, nearly $ 4 billion.

Their popularity has increased enormously and this has led to a large following of cinema fans who are excited to see what else they will do. Disney’s rumor mill is full of rumors of live action remakes, sequels and stories that haven’t been told yet.

Let’s take a look at the ten biggest rumors and the ten confirmed projects that will be a dream for any film fan.

20 rumors: 1906

Brad Bird is the brilliant mind behind films like The Incredibles, Ratatouille and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. But there is also a rumored project about the 1906 San Francisco earthquake that is said to be his second live-action Disney film after Tomorrowland.

However, the script is still being processed, which could be the case. This is a film that has been rumored for a long time, but is unlikely to ever be made.

19 Confirmed: Indiana Jones 5 (July 9, 2021)

At 77, Harrison Ford tries to do something that nobody expects. He will bring Indiana Jones back for the fifth time. Exactly, Harrison Ford will bring the archeology professor back again, just 12 years after he looked way too old for the fourth film, let’s add.

18 Rumor: Disappointed

After becoming the surprise hit of 2007, Enchanted built a path for future sequels. The story wasn’t over yet, but evil was defeated. A continuation of a script that has already been written has been rumored for many years. They’re just waiting to be given the green light, and that’s the biggest hurdle they may not get past.

17 Confirmed: Captain Marvel 2

Brie Larson was not a good choice to play Captain Marvel when Disney first made the announcement in 2016. However, the Oscar-winning actress has earned the respect of fans and has become a fan favorite. Of course, it was only a matter of time before they announced a sequel.

16 rumors: Hercules

With Disney obsessed with turning all of our favorite childhood animation films into live action remakes, it’s no surprise that Hercules has landed on the rumor mill in recent years. Although it is not confirmed, this film will happen sooner or later, highlight our words.

15 Confirmed: Snow White

If you don’t want to see a live action remake of Hercules, how about Disney’s OG Princess, Snow White?

Fans have been asking for this film for years, and in November 2019 Disney announced plans to shoot it in 2020, with a release date in 2021 or 2022.

14 Rumor: Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds can’t go wrong. He’s such a likeable guy that even his worst films are still amazing. But Deadpool is just another level. He was a perfect fit for this role and after giving the fans two films, the thirst grew and we want another one.

13 Confirmed: Thor 4 (November 5, 2021)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in the next phase of the film and Thor: Love and Thunder will be the last episode of phase 4. It will be a sequel to all of the other Thor films and Avengers: Endgame. So we’re going to see life after the last Avengers movie. Oh, and finally we see Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor.

12 rumors: geniuses

Even the genius from Disney’s Aladdin is said to be the star of an upcoming live action movie. Disney started developing geniuses in 2015 and even had a screenplay written. It was meant to be an introduction to the Aladdin live action film, but was not finished. So it’s something we could wish for in the future.

11 Confirmed: Peter Pan (October 8, 2021)

Of course, Disney will try to make another live action version of Peter Pan – every other big studio has tried by telling its own version of its story. But even though Peter Pan is so popular with fans, the creation of a live action film has only recently been confirmed and we will finally see it in 2021.

10 rumors: Aladdin 2

Guy Ritchie was previously married to Madonna. He directed films such as Snatch, Revolver, Sherlock Holmes and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Still, he decided to sign with Disney and head Aladdin’s live action remake, and ended up doing a great job. The film brought in more than $ 1 billion worldwide and it is normal for a sequel to follow.

9 Confirmed: Doctor Strange 2 (May 7, 2021)

It took far too long for the first Doctor Strange film, and now it will take even longer to continue. Fortunately, Benedict Cumberbatch likes to play Doc and will return in May 2021 to finally offer the Marvel fans the sequel we have wanted for many years.

8 rumor: Tink

If you’re not excited about a live action remake of Peter Pan, you might be excited about a film starring Reese Witherspoon as Tinkerbell. This was a film that would happen for some time but has stalled for some reason and is now only collecting dust.

7 Confirmed: Cruella (May 28, 2021)

Emma Stone becomes the next great Hollywood actress. She won the 2017 Oscar for Best Actress and was nominated two more times. Since Disney has already made a live action remake of 101 Dalmatians, it takes someone to bring their own style into the role of the Cruella de Vil, and Emma Stone fits perfectly.

6 rumors: Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot

Johnny Depp could return to restarting the Pirates of the Caribbean, currently being written by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott. Ted has written the first four films and when he brings him back this restart is pretty much confirmed at this point. But can it work without Captain Jack Sparrow?

5 Confirmed: Black Panther 2 (May 6, 2022)

After Marvel failed to announce Black Panther 2 during last year’s Phase 4 lineup at Comic-Con, they finally decided to satisfy fans by announcing this on Disney’s D23 a month later gifts. A release date has been cast with a cast of recurring stars that should make it the biggest movie of 2022.

4 Rumor: Labyrinth 2

Labyrinth originally came out in 1986 and immediately became a cult classic that has grown over the years thanks to a very large fan base. Knowing the audience is here and there, and now that film restarts and sequels are a trend, Fede Alvarez and Jay Basu have teamed up and written a script. But that’s about as far as it goes now. Everyone wants to make sure that the sequel is worthwhile.

3 Confirmed: Star Wars Project (December 16, 2022)

When Game of Thrones finally ended last year, fans wondered what the show’s creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, would do next. They signed with LucasFilm to be the creators of the next Star Wars film.

Unfortunately, they left the project and were replaced by the soon-to-be named director. Since it is Star Wars, it will never fail.

2 rumors: The Haunted Mansion

For die-hard Disney World fans, the Haunted Mansion is the biggest attraction ever. Although Disney made it into a film with Eddie Murphy, the film did not live up to the driving style and was a bomb. So fans have been hoping to try again for years, and there could be something to cook on the horizon.

1 Confirmed: Avatar Series (2021-2027)

Avatar has been a confirmed film series for many years that Disney has wanted to release over the course of a few years. After a lot of delays and rumors that they would never get, Disney finally released the dates for each of the next four Avatar films that last until 2027 last year.

