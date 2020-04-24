10 slippers for home so comfortable you will never want to take them off

If you lie in the house more often, you may have developed a variety of uniforms to suit your laid back routine. It probably consists of several parts ready for a video conference and bottom that is in the leggings or sweat pants category. Hey, maybe even wear the PJ pants you slept on the night before. No one is judging. on the legs? Well, you almost certainly trade in your aching, towering heels or lace sets that always pinch your toes. Instead, your most comfortable and strenuous slippers are now your destination. Or they should be.

Moggy to Gucci, slippers are now – dare you say – chic. And they are a worthwhile investment for your health. You may be tempted to go barefoot, but that may have unintended consequences in the long run, says podiatrist and Vionic Innovation Lab member Dr. Jacqueline Sutra.

“When you go barefoot on hardwood, cement, stone or ceramic tiles, there’s really nothing to absorb the shock between you and the ground,” she explains. “Over time, this behavior can aggravate your fat pad, which acts as a natural pad of the foot. Without that fat you just walk or run on skin and bone. Once that fat area deteriorates, it disappears forever.” How to avoid it? She suggests limiting “your bare time to carpet or cork flooring only, and to wear [feet] comfortable and supportive feet when reaching a harder surface.”

Take it from the experts: Now it’s time to update the cozy footwear category you’ve learned to appreciate more than you ever thought you could. Go ahead and find the most comfortable slippers to hang around. Your feet have never felt better, guaranteed.

Rampage with a pair of slippers with a cheetah print. These include a biomechanically programmed podiatrist support that will keep you comfortable.

These slippers are simple and comfortable, stretch and fit your foot, the more you wear them.

There is a reason that 4 million pairs of these slippers have been sold over the past five years. The LL Bean icons comfortably boast padding, durable rubber soles and a little clipper that keeps moisture from your feet and keeps your feet sweaty and smelly.

For the master-logo-mania inside you, these slippers are so fashionable-desirable that you wear them outside. And you’ll love their clipping lining and their rubber sole.

If you like a covered teddy bear, these slippers will be your dream pair. They have a memory foam foot bed so it’s almost like walking on your mattress.

When you want a pair that feels a bit more sleek, try the soft velvet slippers with the pointed, chic toe.

Only the classics: a cozy cut that will never go out of style. The thick, leathery mucous lining keeps the feet warm.

Try this boot with a sheepskin-coated outer edge when looking for more than just a shoe.

No frills slippers that hide a nice face with a fur lining.

For a luxurious and inspiring décor from Budwar, pick up this quirky duo with a delightful and embroidered cat design.