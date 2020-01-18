10 technology startups for 2020 that will help the world develop more resilient, safer, and more observable software

Datadog’s IPO in September was an important moment for the tech industry. This happened not only because the company was the fourth tech startup to reach a $ 10 billion market cap in 2019, but also because it announced something that has been known to many people, especially in and around Silicon Valley, for some time: The world’s most valuable software products not only offer speed and efficiency, but also transparency and security for all of our software systems.

It shouldn’t be a surprise. As the software infrastructure becomes more complex and constantly adapts to the needs of users and companies, the ability to take a certain amount of control proves to be particularly important.

Indeed, the idea of ​​control and stability could conflict with a decade or so that innovation has valued at speed. The mantra “go fast and break things” is probably one of the defining ones of the last decade. Even though this desire for change will never go away, the way managers think about technology is gradually changing. If everyone is now a technology company, there is growing acceptance that software must be treated with more respect and care.

The Datadog IPO is just the tip of an iceberg where surveillance, observation, security, and resilience tools have awakened the imagination of technology leaders.

The following is far from exhaustive, but highlights some of the key players in a growing field. Regardless of whether you are an investor or a technology decision maker, you should look out for ten technology startups from across the cloud and DevOps space in 2020.

honeycomb

Honeycomb has been at the center of the growing debate about observability. It was developed to support you with your “own production in hi-res”. What makes it unique on the market is that you can understand and visualize your systems based on dimensions with high cardinality (e.g. at user level instead of e.g. at user level), browser type or continent).

The driving force behind Honeycomb is charity majors, co-founders and former CEO. I was lucky enough to speak to her earlier this year and it was clear that she knew exactly the challenges engineering teams were facing.

What was particularly striking in our conversation was how Honeycomb views it as a tool to support developers. It gives them ownership of the code they write and the systems they build. “Property gives you the power to fix what you know you need to fix and the power to do a good job …” she told me. “People who find property should be avoided – that’s a terrible sign of a toxic culture.”

Investment status of Honeycomb

At the time of writing, Honeycomb had received $ 26.9 million in grants, with $ 11.4 million earmarked for Series A in September.

fire hydrant

“You have just been outsourced. What now? “This is the first line that greets you on the FireHydrant website. We think it summarizes quite a few of the companies on this list pretty well; many of the best tools in the DevOps area are designed to meet the challenges developers face face each other on call.

FireHydrant is not a technology startup with the Honeycomb profile. As an incident management tool that can be easily integrated into a variety of workflow tools, however, it is expected to gain importance in 2020. We particularly like the one-click post-mortem function – it is clear that the product has already been integrated. In this way, developers can concentrate on the hard things and minimize the things that can only take time.

FireHydrant investment status

FireHydrant raised $ 1.5 million in seed capital.

NS1

Managing application traffic can be business critical. That is why there is NS1. With DNS, DHCP, and IP address management capabilities, it is arguably one of the world’s leading tools to address the diverse and complex challenges associated with managing large amounts of data across complex interlocking software applications and systems.

The company has an impressive number of customers, including DropBox, The Guardian, and LinkedIn, which makes it difficult to bet against the increasing spread of NS1 in 2020 as the largest and most technologically advanced company, but it’s certainly only a matter of time , until even the smallest companies realize how important it is to be smarter and more efficient.

Investment status of NS1

NS1 has raised an impressive $ 78.4 million from investors (although it’s important to mention that it’s one of the oldest companies on this list that was founded in 2013). In early October, it received Series C funding of $ 33 million.

Rookout

“It’s time to release your data,” rookout pleads. The startup argued that data has been buried too long in our applications, where it is useless for developers and engineers. Once released, it can help you get information about debugging and monitoring our systems.

Rookout was developed for modern architecture and deployment patterns such as Kubernetes and Serverless and is a tool that not only offers simplicity in the midst of complexity, but also engineering teams in debugging and logging saves 80% of company claims. Just like FireHydrant, engineers can focus on other areas of application performance and resiliency.

Investment status of rookout

Already in August, Rookout raised $ 8 million in Series A funds, bringing the total to $ 12.2 million.

LaunchDarkly

Feature flags or toggles are a concept that has become increasingly important in engineering teams in recent years. They enable engineering teams to “change system behavior without changing the code” (thanks to Martin Fowler).

LaunchDarkly is a platform specifically designed to enable engineers to use feature flags. Basically, the product enables DevOps teams to deploy code quickly (with minimal risk) (ie change functions). This enables testing in production and experimentation on a large scale.

Since LaunchDarkly supports almost all programming languages, it is not surprising that a large number of global companies are on the customer list. This includes IBM and NBC.

Investment status of LaunchDarkly

LaunchDarkly raised $ 44 million in Series C funding in early 2019. So far, $ 76.3 million has been raised. It is certainly one that you should watch closely in 2020. The ability to help teams overcome the difficult line between innovation and instability fits well with today’s engineering reality.

Gremlin

Gremlin is a chaos engineering platform that engineers can use to “stress test” their software systems. This is important in today’s technology landscape. With the complexity of the system, which makes unpredictability an everyday reality, you can identify weaknesses in Gremlin before they affect customers and sales.

Gremlin’s mission is to help “build a more reliable internet”. This is not only a noble goal, but also an urgent one. You can also see that the company is really fulfilling its mission. With the start of Gremlin Free at the beginning of 2019 and the second ChaosConf in the autumn, it is clear that the company thinks beyond the core product: They want to make chaos engineering more accessible to a world in which resilience on the Internet feels impossible given the increasing complexity.

Gremlin’s investment status

Since its foundation in 2016 by CTO Matt Fornaciari and CEO Kolton Andrus, Gremlin has raised $ 26.8 million in funding from Redpoint Ventures, Index Ventures and Amplify Partners.

cockroaches laboratories

Cockroach Labs is the organization behind CockroachDB, the cloud-native distributed SQL database. CockroachDB’s popularity is based on two factors: scalability from a single instance to thousands and impressive resilience. In fact, its resilience is where it got its name from. CockroachDB is built like a cockroach to keep going, even if everything else has burned down.

It was an interesting year for CockroachLabs and CockroachDB – in June the company changed the CockroachDB core license from the open source Apache license to the business source license (BSL) developed by the MariaDB team. Ultimately, the reason for this was to protect the product while it wanted to grow. The BSL also means that the source code is available for a different use than for DBaaS (you need a company license).

A few months later, the company took another step to advance the market with Series C funding of $ 55 million. Both stories were proof that CockroachLabs is preparing for a big year 2020. Although the database market will always be highly competitive, its resilience as a core unique selling point makes it difficult to bet against Cockroach Labs. Cockroaches find a way, don’t they?

Investment status of CockroachLabs

CockroachLabs’ total investment is now $ 108.5 million after this impressive Series C financing round.

Logz.io

Logz.io is another observability platform that you really need to look out for in 2020. Logz.io is based on the ELK stack (ElasticSearch, Logstash and Kibana) and is characterized by the use of machine learning. Detect problems in thousands and thousands of logs.

Logz.io has been on the list of companies to watch for several years. We believe this is largely due to the rising wave of AI hype. And while we don’t want to undercut machine learning opportunities, perhaps due to increasing awareness of the need for more observable software systems, we may find that there is a breakthrough across the technology industry.

Investment status of Logz.io

To date, Logz.io has raised $ 98.9 million.

FaunaDB

Fauna is the organization behind FaunaDB. It describes itself as “a global serverless database that gives you ubiquitous access to app data with low latency, without sacrificing the accuracy and scalability of the data.”

The database could grow large in 2020. As serverless is likely to grow stronger and JAMstack is becoming increasingly important for web developers, everything the fauna team has done so far looks like it will perfectly match the shape of the engineering landscape in the future.

Investment status of the fauna

In total, Fauna raised $ 32.6 million from investors.

clubhouse

One thing that is overlooked when talking about DevOps and other problems in software development processes is simple project management. That is why Clubhouse is such a welcome entry on this list.

Of course there is a huge selection of project management tools at the moment. But one of the reasons why Clubhouse is such an interesting product is that it was built very deliberately with engineers in mind. And more importantly, it seems like it was created with a keen sense of the importance of enjoyment in a project management product.

Investment status of the clubhouse

The clubhouse has raised $ 16 million to date. Since the focus remains on developer experience, the tool can definitely be seen in a difficult market environment.

Conclusion: embrace the unpredictable

The tech industry feels as unpredictable as the software systems we create and manage. While there will undoubtedly be some surprises in 2020, the need for more security and resilience is an issue that shouldn’t be overlooked.

The need to achieve greater transparency and promote observability is also crucial. Regardless of whether you are an investor, a company manager, or even an engineer, it is vital to explore the products that shape and define the space.