10 things Amit Shah said about the Delhi riots over Lok Sabha communal riots – India news

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the communal riots in Delhi looked like a “planned conspiracy”. Responding to the Lok Sabha riots debate, Shah promised a thorough investigation into the violence that claimed 52 lives and wounded over 500. Shah said police would take strict action against the culprits, regardless of their religion. “The rigorous action we take against people engaging in violence will set an example for the whole country (in the face of riots),” he said.

Here’s what Amit Shah said:

1, “We didn’t accept the riots by accident. Prima facie, I believe the riots were pre-planned. I assured the families of riot victims that the culprits would not be spared no matter what religion, caste or political party they belonged to.”: Amit Shah

2, “People should not seek religion in disorder. I want to tell everyone that 52 Indians lost their lives, 526 were wounded and 142 homes were burned. No places of worship should be demolished. That is not right, regardless of religion. “: Amit Shah

3“The US president’s program was pre-scheduled, he was in my constituency, my visit there was also scheduled. The next day, when the US president visited Delhi, I was not present at any of the events. I sat with police officers the whole time . I was only asked by the NSA to visit the area. “: Amit Shah

4, “I did not go there (to the scene of the mess) because I did not want the police to direct resources towards my security arrangements. I assure the house that the Delhi police will thoroughly investigate this incident.”: Amit Shah

5, “Everyone who caused the violence will not be able to escape the law. We ensure that nothing is done against the innocent person. 49 cases of the Weapons Act have been registered and 153 weapons have been found. Over 650 meetings of the Peace Committee have been held since February 25.” : Amit Shah

6, “The spread of clutter on such a large scale in such a short time is not possible without conspiracy. We have registered a conspiracy case to examine this angle. Three people have been arrested for financing violence in north-east Delhi. “: Amit Shah

7, “About 60 social media accounts were created on February 22 and closed on February 26. Police will find those behind them. Social media was used to incite hatred.”: Amit Shah

8, “Controlling and completely stopping the riots in just 36 hours in the denser area as it was a laudable job done by the Delhi Police. I assure the people of India that a proper investigation will be undertaken and rigorous action taken against the rebels”: Amit Shah

9, “I want to note that there was no incident of communal violence in Delhi after 11pm on February 25, 2020”: Amit Shah

10, “Questions have been raised about what the Delhi police did. The police were on the ground at that time. The police will also examine and report in the coming days. I would like to commend the Delhi police for not allowing the unrest to spread to other areas.”: Amit Shah

(With ANI inputs)

