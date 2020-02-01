10 things that make us love the new Huracan (and 5 that we’re not sure about)

The Lamborghini Huracan 2020 is without a doubt one of the best super sports cars of the year and one of the most powerful super sports cars ever produced. It’s Lamborghini’s smallest car, but that doesn’t make it cheaper since it still has a price tag of almost $ 300,000. However, if you look beyond that, the Huracan is a true engineering marvel with many new improvements over the older models.

For example, in 2020 the Italian car manufacturers finally introduced an infotainment screen that replaces the old buttons. In addition, it is full of technology, from the engine to the interior to the exterior! That’s why today we put together a list of 10 things that make us love the Huracan 2020, and 5 things we’re not so sure about.

Don’t you wish you could get behind the wheel of this monster? We definitely do it! Anyway, let’s get started!

15 Love: the engine

timedm.com

The Lamborghini Huracan 2020 is equipped with a monstrous 5.2-liter V10 engine that can consume 610 hp. That means this super sports car can go from 0 to 60 miles an hour in just 3.3 seconds. It also has a new exhaust system that makes it sound meaner than ever.

14 Love: Comes with Amazon Alexa

motorauthority.com

The Lamborghini Huracan 2020 is the first to offer the Amazon Alexa service as an option. Now you can seamlessly switch the air conditioning on and off, change the lighting and switch on the seat heating using voice control. When driving a car like the Huracan, it’s best to keep your hands on the steering wheel.

13 Love: New traction control system

motortrend.com

In 2020, the Lamborghini Huracan has improved traction control with the Performance Traction Control System (PTCS), which changes depending on one of the three modes you use: Sport, Corsa or Strada. In sport mode, this new system significantly improves the car’s cornering behavior.

RELATED: 20 Ferraris and Lamborghini That Are Painfully Slow

12 Love: intelligent exterior design

federalna.ba

Everything about the Lamborghini Huracan stands for performance, from the engine to the intelligent exterior design. The two spoilers at the front and rear are made of forged composite materials, which improves aerodynamics in the car. Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires are also supplied with excellent grip.

11 Love: HMI 8.4 inch touchscreen

s1.cdn.autoevolution.com

We love the way things are set up in the Lamborghini Huracan’s console, with a large 8.4-inch touchscreen that replaces the old style with buttons. We love that they have finally installed a touchscreen and it looks good. Unfortunately, it’s not that smooth or user-friendly, and we’ll come back to that later.

RELATED: 20 stunning photos of the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo

10 love: exclusive Huracan days

blogmedia.dealerfire.com

Lamborghini started the Exclusive Huracan Days in 2019, where owners of the super sports car can have their cars inspected free of charge. In addition, every owner receives a special gift during the tour. Italian automakers are clearly focused on delivering an unparalleled customer experience. It’s just another incentive to own a supercar from this automaker.

9 Love: Lamborghini Active Vehicle Dynamics

twittertechnews.com

The 2020 Huracan has a new system called Lamborghini Active Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI) that controls all aspects of the vehicle’s dynamic behavior and anticipates the driver’s next step and offers a significantly improved driving experience. According to Italian car manufacturers, this creates “perfect driving dynamics”.

8 Love: interior design

lamborghinivancouver.com

The interior of this Lamborghini corresponds to what you would expect from such an expensive super sports car. It has a new leather option that allows you to have it in exactly the same color as the exterior, but you can also choose which material and combination you like best.

7 Love: New colors

motor1.com

When buying a super sports car, of course, color is not the main focus, but it still counts for something, doesn’t it? In 2020 Lamborghini offered new colors and now offers the car in four different shades of orange, five different shades of white and many different shades of blue, purple, green, black, red, gray and yellow.

6 Love: Park Assist

content.homenetiol.com

Unfortunately, Park Assist is an additional option for the Huracan, which costs an additional $ 2,100. However, if you’ve already paid nearly $ 300,000, this is definitely a must for all Huracan owners. Think about it – if you stupidly bump your car into parking, repairing it can cost a lot more.

RELATED: 15 stunning photos of celebrities and their Lamborghinis

5 Not sure: fuel consumption

pegasusautohouse.com

Supercars have never been known for their good fuel efficiency, and the Lamborghini Huracan is no exception. However, nobody buys a Lamborghini and complains about the price at the pump. You could buy a nice house for the price of this car, so Huracan owners won’t be the type who really cares.

4 Not sure: internal storage

autoexpress.co.uk

When buying a super sports car like a Lamborghini, practicality is of course not the top priority – by far not. However, it’s still a minor annoyance that the trunk is only large enough to store a medium-sized piece of luggage or a few soft bags. We hope you don’t plan to hit the road with your Huracan!

3 Unsure: the cost

autoguide.com

In general, when it comes to a super car, the price will never be low, and those who can afford one are usually not people who complain about money. At a price of almost $ 300,000, however, it looks a bit steep. However, it justifies its exorbitant price with amazing performance.

2 Not sure: infotainment system

bentleygoldcoast.com

As already mentioned, the Lamborghini Huracan has a new infotainment system with a large 8.4-inch screen in the center console. Unfortunately, it is not very user-friendly and only offers Apple Carplay and no Android Auto. Do you expect all Lamborghini owners to use Apple phones?

1 Unsure: Visibility in the rear window

bentleygoldcoast.com

Unfortunately, the view through the extremely small rear window of the Lamborghini Huracan is very limited. This is due to the small size of the window, but also because a rear wing obstructs the view. Fortunately, there is a rear-view camera with which you can easily park in reverse.

NEXT: 15 Ferraris and Lamborghini that aren’t as expensive as you thought

Next

8 foreign pickups built to decay (and 7 American ones)



About the author

Chris is an experienced reader and writer. He has written for many publications, including TheRichest, TheClever, TheQuiz and ListVerse. Cars are his passion.

More about Chris Flynn