10 things to do on your next trip to help you make better picture memories

How to keep travel memory alive? Here are 10 tips incorporated into your travel routine before you head out the future. Some are as easy as planning a meet-up with locals who know the lay of the country; others are over

collect information you can use when you return home.

1. Create a writing path and build on it

This itinerary you created with flight times and hotel reservation codes is the first step in your process. Keep editing and adding to it as your journey goes on. Put it on your phone, laptop or Google Docs. Doodle down the name of the restaurant or picnic place for your meals. Bar and bar too. Take a quick photo of each location in the location file.

2. Give yourself time to make memories

As you build this itinerary, leave time to make sure you have time to take pictures. On the road trip, I used to cover 300 or 400 miles a day. Now I’m aiming for 200 because I want to stop for an hour if a big-looking supper path pops up. Or a rainbow. Or a lonely road that is twisted in the distance. These are some of me

favorite pictures.

3. Attend a class or meet-up

Not every trip provides a new friendship that will endure. And if your itinerary includes a cooking class, meet-up photos or on-the-spot brushing-up language, you’ll connect with more people. If it feels good, collect email addresses and social media contacts. If nothing else, you can send them a picture or two that you didn’t share on the spot.

4. Grab paper rolls and paper hotels

(or take pictures)

I eat everything in my carry-on bag almost as a reflection. Also, I have never smoked, but I have dozens of guide books to match from travels in the 1980s and 90s because the graphics, colors and shapes are tangible in certain settings.

5. Snap pictures of people you meet

(with their permission)

That way, you will not come home with only images of what you have eaten and even loved ones you hang out with. Next time you are eating at a restaurant don’t just take a picture of your plate. Ask if you can take a picture of the waiter delivering the food. It is easy to communicate with only your travel companion and guide.

6. Keep a journal and / or post on social media

But remember: the point is to have an experience, not to justify yourself on Instagram. If you can draw a bit, draw a few things. Even if the results are disgusting, the process will help you slow down and soak up the scene. The photographic version of this is using a tripod. It requires braking.

7. Collect as much caption info as you can

Do this while taking the picture. These things can be foggy if you are traveling among small towns or similar landmarks. Find the place name so you can rebuild your path. Thanks to mobile phones and Google maps, this will be easy.

8. Photosorganize photos in one month return

I suggest organizing by year and place. Then back them up somewhere other than your phone or the cloud. I suggest an external hard drive. That said, Apple’s most common image management software with Google can be very useful. (The app is called Photos in both cases.) I make a folder for each year, and in each year I have records for each trip, marked with months and destinations. I mark the best 10% of the images and stars and usually do not respect or delete the rest. I mix video clips with distillation, but some people separate them.

9. Print out your favorite travel photos

If you are a digital native, you share photos with your phone or laptop and keep some favorites as screen-savers. All right. But there is old-school power to put pictures on the wall. If you take the time (and expense) to display travel images from your home, you will be reminded of these trips more often. Costco, Shutterfly and many other companies will print your digital images in all kinds of formats and send them to you by mail.

10. Repeat yourself

That is, do not make your friends and their travel stories the same. And if you have loved ones who share these adventures with you – then yes, say and tell again. So keep them alive. In fact, through some miracle of human psychology, these stories get better every time.