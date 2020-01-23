10 things you learn in an MLB fantasy camp – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLdc7c8ec0721d250cff88ce3c08984e1a11%

We have reached the point in the MLB out of season when the spring training facilities are full of activity, not with real spring training, but with middle-aged men and women who pay a lot of money to live a week as an MLB player. That’s right: it’s a fantasy camp, honey.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, fantasy camps ordinary people can spend a week or so in the lives of major competitions, hang out with former Major League players, wear real uniforms, play real games and are generally cared for every hour of day. Most teams have a fantasy camp version, and most are held every year between mid-January and early February in the same stadiums that house MLB teams within a few weeks as they prepare for the 2020 season.

I went to a brave fantasy camp in 2013. Since I learned the concept as a child, it was something I wanted to do. To me, 12, it sounded like the coolest thing in the world. For me, 36, it was almost as cool as I thought. I will stop here to say that the fantasy camp is expensive, so most people who visit it regard it as something unique in life. Depending on the equipment and the duration of the camp, they generally run between $ 3,000 and $ 5,000. This usually relates to your hotel, your uniforms and other field services, training, training and medical services, meals and trips in the camp, as well as other opportunities and goals behind the scenes.

Although I have attended only one camp, I have gained the wisdom that I am fairly certain that it is universal. So here are 10 things you will learn in an MLB fantasy camp.

1. You look crazy in a Major League uniform

If we are children, we have no problem introducing ourselves in the big league uniform. It is literally a fantasy and we all look fantastic in our minds. But when you arrive at the fantasy camp, with your adulthood and your adult body, not pro-athlete, putting on a full uniform for the first time will give you the same idea of: “Wow, this is really great!” Y: “Oh man. I look ridiculous.” Double thoughts are equally valid. Yes, it is absolutely wonderful in a childhood dream. But he also knows that he does not really belong in this environment. Of course it’s fun. But you know you’re pretending. It is a rare mixture. Okay, some are doing better than others. But very few people in the fantasy camp could be confused with a real league player. Professional advice: size is crucial.

2. Even if you are fit, you are probably out of shape

I spent months doing cardio and strength work before the camp in 2013. I was already in good shape, but I thought I needed to improve things to have a good presentation in the field. It was not enough. After a few hours of exercises and a game, I was pretty embarrassed. Especially my legs. You don’t realize, or maybe you just forget, how much is the sprint involved in baseball. There is a lot of that. So if your legs are not in optimum shape, you will feel it all week. The rest of the body also needs attention, but the legs need it more. From what I have seen, this is not limited to older campers. Even the 1920s regretted not having driven in the weeks prior to the camp. So even if you think you are in shape, there is probably room for improvement. For the third or fourth camp day, chances are that you fantasize more about staying in bed than playing Major League Baseball. But hey, it’s just part of the experience.

3. It will hurt

This is a branch of number 2: there will be pain. Guaranteed But not only excessive pain. At some point during the camp you fall, you get a blow, you pull a muscle, you get dehydrated or you introduce yourself to some people. It’s just a part of baseball. When baseball players say no one is 100 percent after the first day of spring training, it’s true. Here is my pain story: in the first round of the batting exercise on the FIRST DAY OF THE CAMP, a quick ball Sid Bream entered my kitchen and perhaps produced the most painful sensation my hands felt when playing baseball. I took a break and assumed that the pain would diminish within a few minutes. It didn’t. In a short time I had a big bruise that covered the half palm of my right hand. Thanks to the training staff I found some relief over time. But above all, I played the rest of the camp with a wrapped / very painful hand and a shy approach during the beating. It was suboptimal.

My hand wound and very wounded during the Bravos fantasy camp 2013. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a4/bf/fantasycampwound-sn-012320jpg_1aszlid6jcv3518remnu5ry2yg.jpg? T = -746056089, amp; w = 500, amp; quality = 80

4. You will be ashamed at least once

Shame is a spectrum. You will probably experience different ways. You could strike in a great place. You can lose a flying ball in the sun. You can fall by running the bases. You could do all three. Those are normal disgraces in the countryside, and they happen all the time in the fantasy camp, just like in the big competitions. But there are other embarrassments that rarely occur, making them much larger. Such as the time I used the wrong uniform for one of my games. Simply put, I misread the schedule and used my home uniform instead of the missing version. I realized my mistake about 10 minutes before the game started, but it was too late. My other uniform was already in the wash. I remember that the former Braves receiver, Javy López, walked behind me and said in a cheerful and mocking way: “Fossssster, you’re in trouble.” Later I was fined $ 2 at the kangaroo court. My coaches, Marquis Grissom and Pete Smith, and my teammates insisted that we take this photo.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d0/50/fantasycampuniform-ftr-012320jpg_1i5l9vfy4a7uk19t04pkvcd3dw.jpg?t=-751963769,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80

5. Old players are still better than you

MLB players are not in the big competitions for nothing. His talent is clearly one of the best in the world. Even the worst important player is ridiculously better than the average baseball fan Joe who played in high school. And in most cases this goes far beyond their years of play. Former MLB players training in the fantasy camp are usually between 40 and 50 years old, although some may be older or younger. But guess what: they are still better than you. When you see how your apparently fit and strong teammates struggle to throw the ball in a line from the third to the first, look at a 50-year-old retired player who fires a bullet at the first for a long time with what appears to be minimal effort, you get an even greater appreciation for the level of elite skill needed to play in the majors. In almost all cases, former ex-Major League players can still hit, throw and catch better than you.

6. The life of MLB is very sweet.

Fantasy Camp offers just a glimpse into the lifestyle of major competitions. But it looks good. There is not much to worry about. Your food, your journey and your clothes are the boss. Every employee and every coach is there to meet his needs. There is a variety of breakfasts, a variety of seemingly unlimited lunches and snacks just a few steps from a safe in the clubhouse. There is a clean uniform in your cupboard every morning. It seems that every day a new booty appears: a new sweater, a new golf shirt, a new bat. If you have to dive into a hot tube, you can do this. If you need help with muscle pain, the training staff will be happy to help. Do you need BP? You’ve got it. Everything is great And again, it’s just a small glimpse of what it really is.

7. You will not be discovered & # 39;

This does not apply to 99 percent of campers, but it feels that there is always someone who thinks that there is at least a minimal chance that they will impress enough people in the fantasy camp, so that the team is seriously interested in them. sign . I would not say that this is literally impossible, but it is extremely unlikely. Most camps have a minimum age of at least 25 years. And apart from a serious and serious talent that somehow has gone unnoticed, I am talking about unique talent in a generation, no one in the fantasy camp will ever receive an invitation to spring training. So even if you were excellent in high school or even in college, the possibility that an MLB team will sign you based on a fantasy camp at the age of 25 or older is probably slightly less realistic. Then win the Powerball. But you can always expect that you are the exception. I think that’s why they call it fantasy camp.

8. Former players enjoy it almost as much as you do

It can be said that former players of the major competitions enjoy being in these camps. They wouldn’t be there if they weren’t. For them it is an opportunity to wear the uniform again, hang out with their old friends, remember the old days and relive their own glory for another week. There are lots of laughter, jokes and friendly jokes, and there are many great stories that go through the clubhouse. It is not necessary to be shy. They want you to talk to them. They know you love them. They like to meet you. In some cases, relationships go beyond the camp. Here is a video from my David Justice camp that explains the charm of the fantasy camp (including an inappropriate comic question from former pitcher Mike Bielecki at the end).

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xK2PH3c5meQ (/ embed)

9. You are motivated by excellence

Given his environment in the fantasy camp, he can hardly help becoming philosophical. You see all the former players who were among the best in the world in what they did. But otherwise they are just normal people. They just had great skill, developed it, practiced it and found success through opportunities. I realized that such success does not have to be limited to sports. We can all work on improving what we do. We all have skills. We are all good at something. So why don’t you try to be among the best somewhere? Of course just wanting is not enough to make this happen. You have to work on that. And even then you may not be the best, or almost be the best. But the pursuit of excellence must always be there. Excellence often generates opportunities, and that is where success lives.

Players say goodbye to campers in the Bravos fantasy camp 2013. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d2/f7/fantasycamp-sn-ftr-011620jpg_3rmoicsoftfhq8015x8m0qy5kjnh.jpg? T = -746095705, amp; w amp; = 500, amp; quality = 80

10. Do you want to do it again?

Despite the costs, I know 99.9 percent that anyone who has visited an MLB fantasy camp will say it was worth it. That’s why you want to come back. Most people cannot afford to go more than once. I’m one of those people. But there are others who find their way every year. That speaks about the value of experience: the ability to live a few days far from your reality and to live in one of your youthful fantasies. I am seven years away from my camp and the memories remain just as fresh as the day they took place. Apart from the usual moments of a super personal life, I can’t say that about many things.

(If you are interested, I wrote a lot more about my fantasy camp experience in 2013 via a daily blog that you can find here. Consider the different items in the menu on the right).