10 things you should know for today

Your daily view of the latest news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. WHAT FILM HAS THE OSCARS HISTORY MADE? The South Korean class satire “Parasite” was the first non-English language film to win the best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

2. CHINA REPORTS INCREASE IN NEW VIRUSES The number of deaths on the mainland increased by 97 to 908 when 3,062 new cases were reported on the mainland. and dozens of other cases have been reported on a Japanese cruise ship.

3. WHICH DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT CANDIDATE DEFENSES On the eve of the New Hampshire area code, Pete Buttigieg is attacked by his rivals, from his struggle to contact black voters to the acceptance of campaign contributions from major donors.

4. THE CITY OF THAILAND KILLS AFTER THE WORLD’S WORST BULLET SHEET The authorities in northern Thailand started to hand over bodies to relatives after the security forces cornered and killed a soldier who carried out the attack.

5. WHO IS ACCUSED FOR ACTING INJURED? Israel is accused of torturing three suspected Palestinian militants after a bomb attack in the occupied West Bank.

6. Flags of Iranian factory to go up in flames The factory serves as the primary producer of the American and Israeli flags, which are constantly being burned at rallies in the Islamic Republic that are close to the government.

7. ELIZABETH WARREN IS IN THE BAD MIDDLE OF THE STREET The Democratic presidential candidate doesn’t fight like Joe Biden. But she doesn’t hover like Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

8. NASA’S UNPRECEDENTED MISSION Europe and NASA’s Solar Orbiter shot into space on Sunday evening to take the first pictures of the elusive poles of the sun.

9. WHERE A VENTILATION BURNS AND A DROUGHT ARISES The Australian authorities had reason to celebrate. Many forest fires have been extinguished or significantly dampened by the rain, while in some inland areas parched soil has been extinguished.

10. EXCELLENT STYLE The Oscars ended the awards season in style with striking necklaces and classic dresses, traditional tuxedo and a few young rule breakers.