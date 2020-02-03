10 things you should know for today

Your daily view of the latest news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. WHO WILL WIN THE FIRST DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY 2020?

Polls assume Bernie Sanders has a narrow lead, but one of the top four candidates – Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg – could win in Iowa’s unpredictable and bizarre caucus system if the organizers focus on that Prepare record participation on Monday.

2. VIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES TO OVER 360 IN CHINA

China built a hospital within 10 days, supplied the financial markets with cash, and further restricted people’s movement to curb a rapidly spreading virus and its increasing effects, which have so far resulted in 361 deaths.

3.MAHOMES RALLIES CHIEFS PAST 49ERS IN SUPER BOWL

After falling behind in double digits, the Kansas City quarterback led two late touchdown rides and secured a 31:20 win for the championship.

4. WHAT IS TRUMP’S IMPEACHMENT PROCESS?

Senators are almost certain to acquit the president for abuse of power and congressional obstruction in Wednesday’s vote.

5. AFTER THE ATTACK, THE UNITED KINGDOM REVISES THE RULES FOR FORMER TERROR INMATERS

Britain plans to announce new rules for the detention of convicted extremists after a recently released militant Islamist stabbed two people in south London.

6. WHO KNOWS RESPONSIBILITY FOR FLORIDA NAVAL BASE SHOOTING?

The Al Qaeda branch in Yemen announced that it was in contact with an aviation student from Saudi Arabia who had fired fatal shots at Naval Air Station Pensacola last year.

7. THE GOOD & THE BAD & THE WHOLE 30 SECONDS ON TV

Advertisers paid up to $ 5.6 million to advertise their brands and products on Super Bowl Sunday, while Hyundai and Jeep scored with quirky humor, but Pop Tarts and Hard Rock didn’t connect with viewers.

8. WHAT THE STATE SECRETARY SEES ABROAD

Mike Pompeo urges authoritarian governments in Eastern Europe and Central Asia to relax restrictions on press freedom, despite criticizing his own treatment of journalists at home.

9. NOW IT’S ENTERTAINMENT!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira filled the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina legacy.

10. DISGRACED Former CEO dies

Bernard Ebbers, a former executive in the telecommunications industry who was convicted in one of the largest accounting scandals in U.S. history, died at the age of 78 just over a month after his early release from prison.