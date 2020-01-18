10 video games We are more looking forward to play in 2020

Our 10 Most Expected Video Games in 2020

With 2020 a new decade of video games kicking off, so it’s fitting that there are plenty of exciting games in stock for this year. On all major consoles, there is an exciting mix of original content and remake that is sure to keep gamers busy all year long.

Screen shot of Cyberpunk 2077 (courtesy of Cyberpunk 2077)

Cyberpunk 2077

April 16, 2020

Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia

From the makers of The Witcher 3 comes Cyberpunk 2077. This game has already received quite a bit of hype, especially when it was revealed that Keanu Reeves would play one of the characters in the game. An open-world, action-adventure RPG in a science fiction setting, Cyberpunk is sure to be an exciting addition to the 2020 series of video games. With the ability to customize your character’s cyberware, skillet and style As well as making decisions that affect the world around you, Cyberpunk will allow players to shape their own story and play how they want to play.

Screenshot by Animal Crossing New Horizons (Courtesy of Crossing Animal website)

The animal crosses new horizons

March 20, 2020

Nintendo Switch

A total favorite for Nintendo fans, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be a welcome addition to the Nintendo Switch family. Regular Tom Nook’s favorite Animal Crossing has a new business for you in this “Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package”. This new installment of Animal Crossing will take you to a brand new, island themed location, interacting with brand new setting and unique characters.

Screen shot of the destruction of all people (courtesy of Destroy All Humans website)

Destroy all people

2020

Xbox One, PS4, PC

Did humanity come down? Well, don’t miss the chance to destroy all of this! In 2005, Destroy All Humans became a classical cult, allowing players to control a tiny alien on a mission to take over the Earth. Now, it’s getting a new version, with updated graphics and controls. It’s not clear if it will be a remake shot-for-shot or if they make history and missions updates, but independently, it is sure to be fun.

Snapshot from Dying Light 2 (Dying Light 2 website)

Falling Light 2

Spring 2020

Xbox One, PS4, PC

First tested at E3 in 2018, fans of the series are waiting for Dying Light 2. In the next Dying Light, humanity has fallen into the virus and you will understand the last great human settlement. Immersed in a modern dark age, you will use the swift and fast battle to navigate this world. Unlike Dying Light, in Dying Light 2, your decisions will affect the world around you and the fate of mankind. Dying Light 2 should be a stunning sequel and if you liked the first dose, we certainly look forward to it.

Final Fantasy 7

April 10, 2020

PS4

Friends have been waiting for a long time. Final Fantasy VII became one of the best games in the series when it first made its debut in 1997. Discussions of the PS2 remake began in the early 2000s, but so far nothing has happened. This year, fans will finally be able to experience the PS4 update, with graphics that look amazing. In order not to cut content, the game will be released seasonally, with the first episode coming in April. Whether you’re a Final Fantasy fan or new to the series, this video game may be one of your favorites of the year.

Screen shot of Gods and Monsters (Playstation courtesy website)

Gods and monsters

Fall 2020

Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

From Ubisoft, the creators of Odyssey Creed Assassin, comes a new historical adventure for a hero in an attempt to save the Greek Gods, Gods and Tera. Sounds cool, doesn’t it? This open world game will make you explore every nook and cranny, fighting unique monsters all the way. The animated cartoon is amazing and echoes that of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In fact, to me, this video game seems like the perfect combination of Breath of the Wild and Monster Hunter.

Halo Infinite Snapshot (courtesy of Xbox Website)

Halo Infinite

Slow 2020

Xbox One, computer

This is another one that players have been waiting for a long time. Not only is this the new Halo game that fans have been waiting for since we tested it in 2018, it will also be one of the first games to play on Microsoft’s new console this year, the Xbox Series X. For fans and their fans of first person Halo shooters, you probably won’t wait until the Halo Infinite hits shelves. In addition, there is an actress voice transmitter! (Seriously, there is!)

Screen shot of the last of us part 2 (courtesy of Playstation)

The Last of Us Part 2

May 29, 2020

PS4

The latter of us is probably one of the best Playstation exclusives of the last decade, so it’s no surprise that players are extremely excited about The Last of Us Part 2. It’s definitely an emotional and exciting story, a fierce battle, the last from us Part 2 will probably be a great contender for the 2020 video game of the year.

The Marvel Avengers

September 4, 2020

Xbox One, PS4, Stadia, PC

You’ve seen all the movies, and now, in 2020, you’ll have the chance to play as your favorite Marvel superhero. In my opinion, it’s the superhero video game we’ve been waiting for. It should be noted that it has zero connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will be a refreshingly new narrative of avenger history. Following a tragedy leading to the deception of superheroes, Kamala Khan has to work to reunite the vigilantes in the face of a new threat.

(Courtesy of Psychonauts 2 site)

Psychonauts 2

2020

Xbox One

This adorable classic finally gets the sequel it deserves in Psychonauts 2. After a very successful crowdfunding campaign in 2015, Double Fine Productions has begun to develop the game. Once again, players will control the Raz in this crazy, third-person passenger, discovering all new and very unique worlds and characters.

