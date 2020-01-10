10-year-old boy returns $ 900 to woman who lost money envelope in Alabama target

Loading...

An Alabama mother says her son learned a lesson in integrity and empathy when he returned an envelope of lost money to its rightful owner.

Parisa Dudley said her 10-year-old son Foster found a $ 900 bank envelope at Target in Hoover, Alabama, last weekend. Inside, there was a receipt from a local credit union and a woman’s name and signature, the mother wrote on Facebook.

Parisa said that when her son first found the money, he asked if they could keep it, but she asked him how it would feel if he were in the woman’s place.

Foster quickly replied, “Mom, we have to find it and give it back.”

Parisa said it took the store manager and local police two days to locate Verdina Ball. When they did, Foster was there to give him the money back.

Photos posted on the social networks of Parisa Ball hugging Foster with a smile.

As a bonus, Foster received a $ 100 Target gift card for his kindness!

