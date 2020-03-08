10-year-old boy sells ‘CoroNo Gel’ sanitizer at neighborhood stand

Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation



Video

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say



Video

Sheriff: Double murder suspect in custody after slaying of married couple in Polk County



Video

How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation



Video

Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings



Video

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area



Video

coronavirus affecting blood donations?



Video

Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation



Video

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer



Video

Woman receives insurance settlement



Video