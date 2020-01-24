10-year-old boy shot dead in front of Californian school – KGET 17

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 / 12:39 PST / Updated: Jan 23, 2020 / 3:35 PST

OXNARD, California (AP) – A 10-year-old student was shot dead in a car shootout in front of a primary school in southern California, authorities said on Thursday.

Oxnard police said on Twitter that the child was hit in a car-to-car shootout outside McAuliffe Elementary School in the coastal town.

The student suffered non-life threatening injuries and no one else was injured, police said.

The school is closed during the investigation and all the students have been reported, authorities said. Police said no arrests had been made.

Oxnard school district officials did not immediately redirect calls and emails for further details.

McAuliffe enrolls about 700 students from kindergarten to fifth grade, according to the Ventura County Star.

Police advised the public to avoid the area. No further details were immediately available.

Oxnard is a city of 200,000 people approximately 55 miles (88 km) northwest of Los Angeles.