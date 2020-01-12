10-year-old girl makes bracelets to raise awareness of autism

Loading...

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A 10-year-old girl from Rhode Island helps raise awareness of autism by making bracelets.

Molly Mitchell and her younger cousin Casey Jones, who is autistic, are best friends. Mitchell wanted to do something to help not only her 8-year-old cousin but also other autistic children.

“Sometimes it can be a little overwhelming for other people,” said Molly. “So I just wanted to donate money to help.”

Ed Mitchell, Molly’s grandfather, encouraged her to hand out bracelets that she had already made to help.

“Children gave her a quarter, someone gave her $ 10, a man gave her $ 100,” he said.

“They really liked her, which made me really happy and excited that other people wanted to help too,” said Molly.

Molly and her grandfather had the name “Choochlets” for the cord and charm bracelets. Then they had to find a program to donate the money too.

This is where The Autism Project came in.

“Finding someone who is just in fourth grade is conscientious enough and so lovable to help others that it really warms our hearts,” said Joanne Quinn, executive director of the Autism Project. “We started implementing interventions against autism to teach children in public schools.”

But now she said that her work involves all children struggling to manage their emotions, partly because she is more exposed to technology.

“Technology is great and it has such good advantages, but the time spent on technology has really taken these children off the web. We really need to disconnect to re-establish it, that’s our new push. ”

Quinn said such efforts were made possible by girls like Molly.

So far, Molly has raised $ 300 “Choochlets” for the Autism Project.

For more information on how to get a choochlet, email TheAutismProject@lifespan.org.