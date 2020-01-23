10-year-old Oxnard student hit and injured by stray bullet in shootout between two elementary schools

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) – A 10-year-old elementary school student from Christa McAuliffe in Oxnard was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a stray bullet in a car-to-car shootout, authorities said.

In a statement released shortly before 11:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the Oxnard Police Department said the agency was in the initial stages of an investigation.

The pupil’s injury has been described by the authorities as not life-threatening.

* UPDATE 1/2 * This incident involved a car-to-car shootout. A 10-year-old student from McAuliffe School was struck by a stray bullet and was transported to a nearby hospital with a life-threatening injury.

“The child’s parents have been informed by the Oxnard school district, and all the other pupils have been counted and are safe,” the police said in a statement.

No arrests were announced immediately.

The public has been advised to avoid the area near the campus at 3300 Via Marina Avenue, which has been locked out.

