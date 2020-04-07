10-year-outdated boy dies in ‘tragic accident’ at Ealing London Underground station

A 10-12 months-previous boy has died at a West London Underground station in what law enforcement are describing as a “tragic accident”.

The boy died at North Acton station on Thursday April 2 soon after 10am.

According to witnesses, the boy ran from his close by residence, as a result of the station right before slipping on to the tracks and hitting his head.

An air ambulance, as well as a harmful response crew rushed to the scene but couldn’t save him.

MyLondon spoke to the spouse of a witness who was at the station at time of the tragedy.

He claimed: “He ran by way of the station before falling on the tracks.”

Yet another supply, who claimed to be a pal of the relatives, advised MyLondon that he experienced occur “from his home, which is close to the station”.

They additional: “It is extremely sad.”

A spokesperson for British Transportation Law enforcement explained: “British Transportation Police had been termed at 10.11am on April 2 to North Acton station following a report of a casualty on the tracks. Officers from BTP and the Metropolitan Police attended on the other hand, tragically, a 10-calendar year-aged boy was pronounced lifeless at the scene.

“The assistance offers its deepest condolences to the family members during this incredibly challenging time and we have specially educated officers with them, delivering them with assist.

“The incident is not staying addressed as suspicious and is being regarded as a tragic accident. Officers continue to examine the incident and will be making ready a file in due program to existing to the coroner.”

To preserve up to date with all the most recent breaking news, tales and situations happening across West London, give the My West London Fb site a like.

We will deliver you with the most recent site visitors and journey updates, such as updates on coach and London Underground products and services, in areas such as Brent, Ealing, Hammersmith, Fulham, Harrow, Hillingdon, Hounslow, Uxbridge and Richmond upon Thames.

The hottest breaking information will be brought straight to your news feed which include updates from the police, ambulance and fireplace brigade. We will also carry you updates from our courts and councils, as perfectly as much more lighthearted prolonged reads.

We also publish your images and video clips, so do message us with your stories.

Like the My West London Facebook webpage here.

You can also observe us on Twitter here.

Is there a story you believe MyLondon must be covering? Make sure you get in contact at charlie.jones@reachplc.com