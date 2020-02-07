100 House Democrats reject President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan

February 7 (UPI) – Over 100 House Democrats signed a letter on Friday criticizing President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Middle East.

The two-page, seven-page signature was headed by Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif. And warns that a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine would be impossible under the plan. At a ceremony in the White House on January 27th that featured Trump’s 200-page peace plan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to establish more settlements and to exercise Israeli control over the controversial West Bank.

Netanyahu, who faces allegations of corruption, an election on March 2, and a vote in the Israeli parliament to approve Trump’s plan, has since resigned from the promise.

The letter states that the proposed plan “will exacerbate conflicts rather than resolve them” and that Israel should not interpret it as a “license to violate international law by annexing all or part of the West Bank”.

It also questions the timing of the implementation of the peace plan that takes place just a few weeks before the next elections in Israel. She accuses Trump of “motives that have nothing to do with the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” and calls it “an inappropriate intervention in a foreign election”.

The majority of the Arab states and the Palestinian Authority have already rejected the plan. They said Palestine existed only in name and “did not represent statehood” and gave Palestine unrelated territory controlled by Israeli security forces.

In December, Lowenthal drafted a House resolution that expressed US support for the two-state solution. It went from 226 to 188 in the house.