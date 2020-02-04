100 most romantic places to eat in America from OpenTable

Romance abounds in Illinois when it comes to eating out, according to OpenTable.

The online restaurant reservation giant has released its list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” ​​by 2020, and Illinois tops the list of 12 locations.

Every year the list is compiled from more than 80 million restaurant reviews from more than 30,000 restaurants throughout the country. Illinois has the most restaurants on this year’s list, followed by California and Pennsylvania, with eight each.

The Illinois dozen includes:

Boka serves Valentine’s dinner in a grand style. Open table

Aba, 302 N. Green; Mediterranean cuisine from Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, Greece

Boka, 1729 N. Halsted; seasonal American cuisine

Cafe Ba-Ba-Re-Bam 2024 N. Halsted; tapas, authentic Spanish cuisine

Gibson’s Italia, 233 N. Canal; high end Italian steak and pasta

Girl & The Goat, 809 W. Randolph; small plates

Enjoy Valentine’s dinner at Girl & the Goat.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, 60 E. Grand; classic steak, seafood and distinctive stone crab claws

Le Colonial, 57 E. Oak; luxury French-Vietnamese dishes

Maple & Ash, 8 W. Maple; steakhouse and seafood

RL Restaurant, 115 E. Chicago; American classics

RPM Italian, 52 W. Illinois; pasta, steaks, seafood

Valentine’s day dinner is waiting for RPM Steak.OpenTable

RPM Steak, 66 W. Kinzie; Chophouse, raw bar

Steak 48, 615 N. Wabash; prime meat, american dishes

Some tips from OpenTable for booking Valentine’s Day restaurants: