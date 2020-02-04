100 most romantic places to eat in America from OpenTable

Romance abounds in Illinois when it comes to eating out, according to OpenTable.
The online restaurant reservation giant has released its list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” by 2020, and Illinois tops the list of 12 locations.
Every year the list is compiled from more than 80 million restaurant reviews from more than 30,000 restaurants throughout the country. Illinois has the most restaurants on this year’s list, followed by California and Pennsylvania, with eight each.
The Illinois dozen includes:
Boka serves Valentine's dinner in a grand style.
Aba, 302 N. Green; Mediterranean cuisine from Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, Greece
Boka, 1729 N. Halsted; seasonal American cuisine
Cafe Ba-Ba-Re-Bam 2024 N. Halsted; tapas, authentic Spanish cuisine
Gibson’s Italia, 233 N. Canal; high end Italian steak and pasta
Girl & The Goat, 809 W. Randolph; small plates
Enjoy Valentine's dinner at Girl & the Goat.
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, 60 E. Grand; classic steak, seafood and distinctive stone crab claws
Le Colonial, 57 E. Oak; luxury French-Vietnamese dishes
Maple & Ash, 8 W. Maple; steakhouse and seafood
RL Restaurant, 115 E. Chicago; American classics
RPM Italian, 52 W. Illinois; pasta, steaks, seafood
Valentine's day dinner is waiting for RPM Steak.
RPM Steak, 66 W. Kinzie; Chophouse, raw bar
Steak 48, 615 N. Wabash; prime meat, american dishes
Some tips from OpenTable for booking Valentine’s Day restaurants:
- The most popular time for dinner reservations is 7 p.m. Grabbing at 6 p.m. or 9 p.m. space ensures plenty of time to enjoy your meal and get to the hot spot that you are watching.
- Forget the 20-course tasting menu: luxury restaurants experience a huge peak in reservations for Valentine’s Day. Choosing your favorite go-to-spot is a great solution, so that the tasting menu is saved again Friday night.
- Go on a double date. In 2019, 83 percent of Valentine’s Day reservations on OpenTable were made for two people. Grab your best friends for a double date and connect that more available four-top!