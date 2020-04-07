10,000 dead from coronavirus in US, more deaths than six wars combined – News – The Palm Beach Post

The U.S. reached a lousy milestone in fighting the coronavirus on Monday: More than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the country.

In December, according to the Johns Hopkins dashboard that follows the numbers, there were 10,335 deaths on Monday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, this total exceeds the fighting deaths caused by the six U.S. wars.

According to VA data, a total of 9,961 soldiers died on the battlefield during these six wars: the U.S. Revolution, the War of 1812, the Mexican War, the Indian Wars, the Spanish-American Warand Desert Shelter / Desert Storm. The data do not include other war-related deaths.

U.S. authorities have repeatedly compared the outbreak of the coronavirus to a military battle, and members of the armed forces have joined in various efforts to prevent the virus from spreading.

A USNS Comfort Navy hospital ship was sent to Manhattan to help improve the city’s medical capacity. National Guard members and medical military personnel have been deployed to help hard areas.

Over the weekend, officials warned that the next few days would be a major crossroads to fight the virus.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday that this week may be the nation’s “most difficult and sad.” “This is going to be a Pearl Harbor moment, our September 11th moment, just it’s not going to be localized,” Adams said.

Virus hotspots are predicted to see peak deaths this week. Communities that have not seen a significant death are in a critical window to prevent a significant outbreak next week.

“This is the moment to do everything you can. … This is the moment when you don’t want to go to the grocery store, go to the pharmacy, but do everything you can to keep your family and friends safe,” said Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

In the United States, there are more than 1,000 deaths a day, more than double the number of two fatal diseases in America — lung cancer and the flu.

There is some good news: Federal health officials said there were signs that the outbreak had reached its peak in some severely affected areas, such as New York City and Washington State.

Social distances are effective in combating the spread of the virus, Birx said. Coronavirus patients often go through a week-long battle with the virus, which means that death tolls often reflect infections that occurred weeks ago.

Participant: Mike James, USA TODAY