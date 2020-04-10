10,000 Families serve the San Antonio Food Bank, Many Line Vehicles

A Texas food bank is overflowing with cars and hungry families looking for their next meal at desperate hours … and the line to get grub as a parking lot.

Thursday’s interesting scene in San Antonio, where the city’s food bank prepares to serve 6,000 families in Trader’s Village … and then an additional 4,000 households show their hands.

The line to get free food and extra demand is more than officials expect for San Antonio’s fourth drive-thru food giveaway. Some people got in line the night before the 10 AM event, and as you can see, that was a good decision.

Fortunately, everyone was served and nothing was turned away … all they had to do was wait for hours in their cars in the hot Texas heat.

The food bank says you haven’t seen this much line or this huge crisis in 25 years … and it’s all due to coronavirus, which puts almost 10% of the country’s workers off the grid work and closed schools, which feed many children.

And, get it …. the food bank says it distributes more than one million pounds of food, and it needs federal or state assistance to continue operations. Jeff Bezos is donated $ 100 million to stock the food banks of our country, but they seem to need a lot of extra help.

Everything is bigger in Texas … even the line to get free food at a pandemic.