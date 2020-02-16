[1000’s-drop-energy-in-central-and-south-bakersfield]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Countless numbers of locals have been devoid of electrical power following a large PG&E electrical power outage in Central and South Bakersfield, Sunday morning.

In accordance to spokesperson for PG&E, JD Guidi , the electric power outage begun at seven: 09 a.m., producing 5,250 prospects to drop power. At seven: 20 a.m., three,300 clients experienced their electricity restored and by 8: 33 a.m., all customers’ electric power experienced been restored.

Guidi explained the trigger of the outage is however staying investigated by the utility firm.