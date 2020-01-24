1000th Lancaster Farm preserved after 40 years of initiative

Lancaster County celebrates a milestone and marks the 1000th farm that has been preserved for 40 years.

The Farmland Preservation Initiative is a project led by the Agriculture Preservation Board in collaboration with Warwick Township.

The project received a total of 3,000 acres.

The 1000th farm belongs to Hunter Hess. It is located in the townships of Warwick and Manheim and spans 49 acres. During a ceremony on Friday, Hess also received a special wooden carved sign.

“Warwick Township values ​​the partnership with the Lancaster County Agriculture Preserve Board and Rock Lititz, which is an excellent example of the public and private collaboration that has enabled Warwick Township to become the leading Transferable Development Right (TDR) program in Pennsylvania “said W. Logan Myers, chairman of Warwick Township Supervisors.

