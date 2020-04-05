1,023 Covid-19 Cases in 17 Jamaat Associated States: Center – News from India

At least 1,023 Covid-19 cases in India are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat rally in New Delhi, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday, adding that authorities have found nearly 22,000 other people linked to a religious event that has emerged as the largest outbreak in the country.

At a briefing, ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said the infections related to the event were found in 17 states and that the primary contacts of 22,000 people were quarantined. “About 30% of the total cases so far are tied to one particular place where we couldn’t understand it and manage it,” he said.

An Islamic missionary group at its six-story headquarters in Nizamuddin, Delhi, saw people go in and out for weeks, and came out late Saturday when officials began evacuating hundreds of buildings. By this time, many people had already returned to their homes, forcing many state governments to call police and paramilitary forces to escort people out of the village. Prominent religious and political leaders appealed to all participants to contact local health authorities.

Among the hardest hit is Tamil Nadu, which now has the second highest number of infected in the country (485), after Maharashtra. All but one of the 74 new cases reported Saturday in the Southern state were related to the event.

In Uttar Pradesh, 47 of the 55 fresh Covid-19 cases were members of the community-attended Jamaat, Additional Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi and Secretary General for Health and Family Welfare, said Amit Mohan Prasad at a joint press conference in Lucknow. State police identified 1,302 Jamaican members and 1,000 were quarantined. The search for state members of the Tabligi Jamaat continues, Kumar said.

In Andhra Pradesh, the government said 1,085 people attended the conference, 946 of whom were identified and tested. At least 108 had a positive test for Covid-19. Another 626 people came in contact with the students and 32 of them became infected with the virus. “Overall, 140 of the 161 positive cases in the state were related to the Tablighi Jamaat meeting directly and indirectly,” a government statement said. The details of the remaining individuals related to the Jamaat incident have yet to be revealed.

In Assam, 24 of 25 patients attended the Jamaat event last month. “It is inconvenient that we are getting new information every day about the increasing number of people from the country who have visited this council. I would appeal to the Tablighi Jamaat district and state officials in Assam to voluntarily give us a full list of participants, “Assamta Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.” We did not get the kind of response we expected from them. If we don’t get all the information on Sunday, we may be forced to ask the police to get involved in the search for them, ”he added.

In the Odyssey, where the government imposed sharp closures in several cities, three of the 28 people from the state who attended the Jamaat tested positive. The troubled Odyssey government has now asked everyone who attended the event to volunteer and test themselves within the next 24 hours. A senior government official said 68 people from Odyssey, including several African nationals, attended the event last month.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand police said they had identified 708 Jamaat followers and 673 had quarantined them. “In the case of 383 Jamaatis from our state, 26 did not return and were quarantined only in Delhi. Here, 285 were placed in institutional quarantine and 72 in house quarantine. Soon, those in house quarantine will also be placed in institutional quarantine, ”said Ashok Kumar, Director General (Law & Order), Uttarakhand Police.

Three members of the Jamaat were among 11 tested positive in Kerala on Saturday, said State Health Minister KK Shailaja. In Bengal, the government did not disclose whether a resident of the state attended an event in Delhi, but Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) said on Saturday that a man working at Haldia port who went to Nizamuddin Markaz had tested positive for Covid-19 . This man is an employee of one of the port’s KopT suppliers. KoPT said officers who could have had any contact with the patient were quarantined.

